Arne Slot's candid admission ahead of Liverpool's Premier League fixture against Man City: 'Feeling pressure of...'

Liverpool will take on Manchester City in the Premier League 2024-25 season on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium. The table-toppers will look to extend their lead further at the top when they take to the turf against Pep Guardiola's side. On the other hand, Manchester City will look to close the gap with the third-placed Nottingham Forest. Here's what Arne Slot has to say about the upcoming Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City. (REUTERS)

Liverpool enters this contest after a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa. However, before the match against Manchester City, Liverpool manager Arne Slot said that his side is not feeling the pressure of winning the title.

He also stated that Liverpool always want to do well since they never want to disappoint the ardent supporters, who keep on singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone' at the Anfield or at their respective homes.

“You assume that we feel pressure, which we do every single day we are working at this club, because we know what this shirt means, what the club has done in the past. So, we always feel the pressure of doing the best possible job we can. But we are not so much focused on what other people constantly talk about, and that is the league table," Arne Slot said in an interview with JioHotstar.

"We are feeling the pressure of playing a difficult away game against City. But for us, every game is difficult because you saw last Sunday when we played Wolves. That was a difficult game for us as well. So, yes, we feel the pressure because we wear this shirt, but that has nothing to do with the league table at the moment," he added.

'Keep supporting us'

Arne Slot also had a message for the Liverpool supporters, asking them to keep expressing their love for the Reds. He also asked the fans to keep showing their love on social media and being constructive in their criticism on social media.

“My message to every single Liverpool fan around the world is keep supporting us in whatever way you do. So, if you're in the stadium, please give it your best shout. And every time we need you, try to be there for us. If you're further away in India or every other part of the world, you can still influence the opinion about us, be positive about us, be positive on social media or wherever your platform is to get the best out of us," said Arne Slot.

"Because I'm a true believer of the fact that positivity always helps everyone more than negativity, but also for Liverpool. So, yeah, if you do visit the stadium, be as supportive as you can. If you are further away, support us wherever you are able to," he added.

Liverpool are currently at the top of the table with 61 points from 26 matches. The Reds are eight points clear at the top, as of now. However, second-placed Arsenal are expected to give the table toppers a run for their money.