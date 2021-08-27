Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Arsenal boss Arteta hints at more transfers but Aubameyang not for sale
football

Arsenal boss Arteta hints at more transfers but Aubameyang not for sale

AP |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 10:00 AM IST
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with manager Mikel Arteta.(REUTERS)

With transfer deadline day less than a week away, Mikel Arteta has hinted that more Arsenal signings could be imminent.

"There are still some things to do in the last few days because there are still some questions marks and deals that can happen, but we will see," said the Gunners boss.

However, Arteta insisted that Arsenal would not sell captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang if he were to become a target for Manchester City.

"Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is our player and he will remain here," Arteta said.

After failing to sign Tottenham forward Harry Kane, City remain keen to add a striker to their ranks and Aubameyang is rumoured to be in their sights.

Arsenal will travel to face City in the Premier League on Saturday.

arsenal
