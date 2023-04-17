Arsenal held by West Ham, Man Utd climb to 3rd with 2-0 win over Forest

Arsenal threw away another two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with West Ham on Sunday and prompt further questions over the Premier League leader's title bid.

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard reacts after the English Premier League soccer match against West Ham at the London Stadium, London, Sunday April 16, 2023. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)(AP)

A week after drawing with Liverpool by the same score, Mikel Arteta's team was held by relegation-fighting West Ham at London Stadium.

Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard had fired Arsenal into a controlling lead, but a Said Benrahma penalty and another goal from Jarrod Bowen meant the Gunners could only extend their lead over second-place Manchester City to four points.

Defending champions City have a game in hand and also host Arsenal at Etihad Stadium later this month.

“Very disappointing," Arsenal manager Arteta said afterward. "The way we started was superb again, we were in total control, then we lost purpose.

“We gave them hope, conceded a terrible penalty, then credit to them. We got on the roller coaster where everything is going, corners and throw-ins, and we never got away from that.”

City had cut Arsenal's lead to three points after beating Leicester 3-1 on Saturday.

But there was little sign of the Londoners feeling the pressure in the early stages on Sunday, taking the lead in the seventh minute through Jesus and Odegaard added a second in the 10th.

West Ham was handed a route back into the game when Gabriel fouled Lucas Paqueta in the box and referee David Coote pointed to the spot.

Benrahma converted in the 33rd to make it 2-1 going in at halftime.

Arsenal had the chance to restore a two-goal advantage nine minutes after the restart, also from the spot. Antonio was penalized for handling in the box, but Bukayo Saka could not take advantage with his shot going wide.

The visitors were almost immediately made to pay for that wastefulness, with Bowen volleying an equalizer in the 54th.

“A player who takes penalties misses penalties, I don’t know anyone who hasn’t,” Arteta said.

It was a similar story to last week when Arsenal led 2-0 at Liverpool, only for the Merseyside club to fightback and salvage a draw.

It could have been worse for Arteta when Antonio rose to meet a cross later on, but his effort hit the outside of the post.

A draw leaves West Ham four points clear of the relegation zone.

Man Utd climb to 3rd

Antony was at his lethal best as Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the Premier League on Sunday, days after the Brazil international was described by manager Erik ten Hag as a player who can “kill opponents.”

Antony scored one goal and made another at the City Ground as United moved up to third and took another step toward Champions League qualification.

The $95 million signing from Ajax opened the scoring when turning the ball over the line after Anthony Martial's shot was saved by Keylor Navas in the 32nd minute.

And after Forest's on-loan Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper pulled off a string of saves to prevent United extending the lead, Antony turned provider to set up Diogo Dalot in the 76th.