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Arsenal on the brink of Premier League title after nervy Burnley win

Arsenal on the brink of Premier League title after nervy Burnley win

Published on: May 19, 2026 02:38 am IST
AFP |
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Arsenal are on the brink of ending a 22-year wait to win the Premier League after beating Burnley 1-0 on Monday to open up a five-point lead at the top.

Arsenal on the brink of Premier League title after nervy Burnley win

Kai Havertz headed in the only goal but was also lucky to avoid a second-half red card that could swung the title race back in Manchester City's favour.

The Gunners could be crowned champions as early as Tuesday should City fail to win at Bournemouth.

Even if City do end the Cherries' 16-game unbeaten run and beat Aston Villa, Arsenal will secure the title with victory at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

However, the narrow margin of victory against a Burnley side that have long since been relegated does offer City hope.

An Arsenal draw at Selhurst Park would allow City to snatch the title on goal difference if Pep Guardiola's team win their final two matches.

To add extra intrigue to the final days of the season, reports on Monday suggest Guardiola will leave City after a decorared decade in charge after Villa visit the Etihad on Sunday.

Yet the floodgates did not open and Arsenal were very fortunate not to have to defend their lead with 10 men for the final quarter.

Havertz raked his studs down the calf of Lesley Ugochukwu in a mistimed challenge.

Despite a VAR review, the original decision of a yellow card was not upgraded to red.

Havertz was quickly replaced by Viktor Gyokeres. The Swede's arrival failed to kickstart Arsenal as an attacking force.

But their rock solid defensive record again edged them closer to the title.

Since losing to City last month, Arsenal have not conceded in their last four league games.

kca/lp

 
burnley arsenal premier league manchester city
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