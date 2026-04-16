...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Arsenal scrape past Sporting to reach Champions League semi-finals

It was far from convincing though for Mikel Arteta's side as they held on to the lead given to them by Kai Havertz's stoppage-time goal in Lisbon last week.

Updated on: Apr 16, 2026 06:41 am IST
Reuters |
Advertisement

Arsenal edged past Sporting to reach the Champions League semi-finals for the second successive season with a 0-0 home draw earning them a 1-0 aggregate victory on Wednesday.

Arsenal's William Saliba celebrates after the match(Action Images via Reuters)

It was far from convincing though for Mikel Arteta's side as they held on to the lead given to them by Kai Havertz's stoppage-time goal in Lisbon last week.

The well-organised visitors posed a threat at times, especially in the first half, and almost went ahead on the night just before halftime when Geny Catamo's volley clipped the post.

Arsenal substitute Leandro Trossard also struck the woodwork in the tense latter stages of a dour game in which Sporting ran out of ideas and could not prevent the hosts keeping an eighth clean sheet in 12 Champions League games this season to set up a semi-final clash with Atletico Madrid.

While the result was ultimately all that mattered, Arsenal again lacked attacking spark and suffered an injury scare ahead of Sunday's colossal Premier League clash at Manchester City when Noni Madueke was forced off after a bang to the knee.

Another setback would have eroded confidence ahead of Sunday's Etihad Stadium showdown but Arsenal stood firm and showed plenty of grit to progress, despite managing only one attempt on target.

Arteta was especially pleased with the control his side showed, although he was relieved when Sporting's Joao Simoes flashed a shot agonisingly wide with the last kick of the game.

"The last 15 to 20 minutes we controlled the game really well and controlled the transitions," said Arteta, the first manager to lead Arsenal to back-to-back semi-finals in Europe's elite club competition.

"It's a great night. I'm very happy for all our people. We are making steps that haven't been done at this club for 140 years. Now we will have two magical nights, one in Madrid and one here."

For Sporting manager Rui Borges and the visiting fans it was a case of nearly but not quite after the Portuguese side matched the Premier League leaders over both legs.

"I think we deserved more and potentially deserved to play extra time; in both games the best opportunities were Sporting's," Borges said.

“Arsenal didn't create many opportunities. There can't be any frustration, there can only be pride.”

 
champions league arsenal
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Football / Arsenal scrape past Sporting to reach Champions League semi-finals
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.