Riccardo Calafiori wrote his name into Community Shield history on Sunday after firing Arsenal ahead against Manchester City just 24 seconds into the 2026 curtain-raiser at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. Arsenal kicked off and almost immediately stunned City, with Calafiori finding the net before the game had completed half a minute. The broadcast clocked the Italian defender’s strike at 24 seconds.

Riccardo Calafiori after scoring the first goal of the FA Community Shield. (AFP)

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The extraordinary start means Calafiori’s goal is believed to be the fastest scored in the 118-year history of the FA Charity Shield and Community Shield. The competition was first staged in 1908 as the FA Charity Shield before being renamed the FA Community Shield in 2002. One of the most famous previous lightning starts came at the same Cardiff venue in 2001, when Liverpool faced Manchester United. Gary McAllister converted a penalty after only 75 seconds after Roy Keane had brought down Danny Murphy, putting Liverpool on their way to a 2-1 victory. Calafiori’s strike arrived more than 50 seconds quicker.

The Shield itself evolved out of the Sheriff of London Charity Shield, but the FA competition dates its beginning to 1908. That makes Arsenal’s opening goal a remarkable piece of history stretching across 118 years of the traditional English season curtain-raiser.

Arsenal stun Manchester City in Cardiff

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{{^usCountry}} The goal provided an explosive beginning to a heavyweight contest between last season’s Premier League champions and FA Cup winners. Arsenal qualified after ending their 22-year wait for the league title in 2025-26, while Manchester City booked their place by beating Chelsea in the FA Cup final. Arteta named summer signings Bruno Guimaraes and Christos Tzolis in his starting XI, with Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi among the substitutes. Cristhian Mosquera partnered with Gabriel in central defence in the absence of the injured William Saliba, while Calafiori started at left-back. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The goal provided an explosive beginning to a heavyweight contest between last season’s Premier League champions and FA Cup winners. Arsenal qualified after ending their 22-year wait for the league title in 2025-26, while Manchester City booked their place by beating Chelsea in the FA Cup final. Arteta named summer signings Bruno Guimaraes and Christos Tzolis in his starting XI, with Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi among the substitutes. Cristhian Mosquera partnered with Gabriel in central defence in the absence of the injured William Saliba, while Calafiori started at left-back. {{/usCountry}}

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For City, the match marked Enzo Maresca’s first major assignment since succeeding Pep Guardiola. New signing Elliot Anderson started in midfield, with Phil Foden, Jeremy Doku and Antoine Semenyo supporting Erling Haaland. Gianluigi Donnarumma started in goal.

The fixture also carried a touch of historical symmetry. The Community Shield returned to Cardiff for the first time in 20 years, with the Welsh venue having staged the match annually between 2001 and 2006 while Wembley was being rebuilt. Arsenal and City last met in the Community Shield in 2023, when the Gunners recovered to draw 1-1 before winning 4-1 on penalties. Three years later, Arsenal needed barely 24 seconds to make their mark on the competition again and established the quickest goal across its 118-year history.

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