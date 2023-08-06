Arsenal vs Manchester City, FA Community Shield live streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online

Arsenal face Manchester City in the FA Community Shield, at the Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday. The showpiece match will serve as a curtain raiser to the upcoming 2023-24 Premier League season, which is scheduled to begin on August 12. The match is contested between last season's Premier League winners and FA Cup champions. But since City won both titles, they will face Arsenal, who finished second in the Premier League. Arsenal will be hoping to get revenge against Pep Guardiola's side, who pipped them to the league title in dramatic manner. City also completed the treble, defeating Inter Milan in the Champions League final. Manchester City pipped Arsenal to the 2022-23 Premier League title.(AP)

Speaking ahead of the match, City manager Guardiola said, "Normally when you win the titles that we won they give you a chance to play for new ones - the Community Shield, Sevilla next week in the European Super Cup and then we go to Saudi Arabia in the winter. It will be a good opportunity. Of course we are going to try. We know the situation we are in right now. We finish two weeks after Arsenal. We start two weeks after Arsenal. We are not in the best way. It is a final, hopefully our mentality can help us to compete and try to win the title."

Meanwhile, Arsenal's Mikel Arteta stated, "We’re very excited to play a final and have the opportunity to win a trophy against a team that is the team to beat. They were the best team in Europe last season, and we know what the standards and are how we need to win the game, but we’re very excited. They’ve shown their consistency over the years and they merit respect from everybody for what they’ve done. If you want to challenge for that championship you know the total points that you’re going to be needing and that’s unheard of in this league for the last 100 years. So that’s the standard and if you want to be there, you know what you have to do."

When will the Arsenal vs Manchester City FA Community Shield football match take place?

The Arsenal vs Manchester City FA Community Shield football match will take place on Sunday (August 6), 8:30 PM IST.

Where will the Arsenal vs Manchester City FA Community Shield football match take place?

The Arsenal vs Manchester City FA Community Shield football match will take place at the Wembley Stadium in London.

Where to watch the Arsenal vs Manchester City FA Community Shield football match live on TV in India?

The Arsenal vs Manchester City FA Community Shield football match will be available on Sony Sports Network in televisions in India.

Where will the live streaming of Arsenal vs Manchester City FA Community Shield football match be available?

The live streaming of Arsenal vs Manchester City FA Community Shield football match will be available on Sony Liv.

