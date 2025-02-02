Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League, Live Streaming: When and where to watch football match on TV and online

Arsenal face Manchester City in their upcoming Premier League fixture, at the Emirates Stadium in London on Sunday. Mikel Arteta's side are currently in second place, with 47 points, behind table-toppers Liverpool (56). Meanwhile, City who have staged a late fightback are fourth with 41 points, behind Nottingham Forest (47). Liverpool, Arsenal and City have an extra game in hand too. Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League, Live Streaming(AFP)

The last time both sides met, Arsenal went down to 10 men. It was John Stones who got a late equaliser for City in a 2-2 draw, then the chaos began as Erling Haaland threw a ball at Gabriel while celebrating. After the final whistle, Haaland also had some words for Arteta. Meanwhile, Stones and Kyle Walker accused City of using the ‘dark arts’.

Recalling September's encounter, Arteta said, “I don't take anything personally with what happens on the pitch. Since I have been a player, it stays there. The game's full of emotions. I just leave it aside and move on.”

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola said, “Of course, I do what I want with my team and others do whatever they want but I think we’re an incredibly fair team.”

“Sometimes too much but it is what it is, we’ve had success in that way and will continue. As much as they are my team and I will defend our position, I want to defend my players because I know my players and know how they behave and if they behave properly, I’m going to defend them. In another situation it’s with the referee to decide what they have to do. When it’s unfair of course I complain, and I can give my opinion, but I think we’ve been so incredibly well behaved. Here in the media, before and after the game with opponents, referees, statements, the Premier League and so on, there are no doubts about that,” he added.

Arsenal vs Manchester City: Live Streaming

When and where will the Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League fixture take place?

The Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League fixture will take place on Sunday (February 2), at the Emirates Stadium in London.

What time will the Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League fixture begin?

The Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League fixture will begin at 10:00 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League fixture?

The live telecast of Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League fixture will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch live streaming of Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League fixture?

The live streaming of Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League fixture will be available on Hotstar in India.