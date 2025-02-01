Cristiano Ronaldo secretly married Georgina Rodriguez? Al Nassr star sparks speculation with Instagram post

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been in a relationship since 2016. The Argentine-Spanish model met the Portugal star during his time with Real Madrid, at a Gucci retail store in Spain, where she worked as a sales assistant. Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez take a selfie.

The pair’s romance has always been under the spotlight, and they have been very private with details, other than teasing fans with photos. They haven’t officially tied the knot, but the Al Nassr star’s recent Instagram post triggered speculation that a secret marriage ceremony did take place.

Secret marriage?

On Georgina’s 31st birthday (January 27), Ronaldo sent a heartwarming message, and also called her his ‘wife’. “For the mother, partner, friend, my wife happy birthday, love. Your light illuminates us, and your love infects us,” he wrote.

The pair’s first daughter was born in 2017, and in 2021 the couple announced their second pregnancy. In 2022, she gave birth to two twins, a boy and a girl, but the boy died during childbirth. Ronaldo also has three more children, a son born in 2010 and twins born in 2017.

In the past, Georgina has spoken about her desire to marry Ronaldo. During an interview with The Telegraph, she said, “I have always had this idea of being a happy woman with my husband and my children, and this is what I have.”

“Wonderful children, a man who loves me, who cares for me. I love him, I care for him, I adore him, I admire him, he is a very good person and I am happy to share my life with him.

“Marriage is in our plans, but now we have many interesting plans for the future. We have four children to educate and we are very focused on them,” she added.

Ronaldo is currently with Al Nassr, who feature at the Saudi Pro League. When his career was in Europe, Ronaldo won five Ballon d’ors, four European Golden Shoes, a record three UEFA Men’s Player of the Year titles. He was also named as FIFA’s world’s best player five times, which is the most by a player from Europe. He is expected to announce his retirement after the 2026 World Cup.