Neymar breaks down in tears after emotional return to boyhood club Santos: 'I started getting sad in training sessions'

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 01, 2025 10:20 AM IST

Neymar was left in tears as he made a return to his boyhood club, Santos, on Friday.

Brazilian football star Neymar made a highly anticipated return to his boyhood club, Santos, receiving a heartwarming reception from over 20,000 fans at Vila Belmiro Stadium. The atmosphere was electrified as fireworks lit up the night sky, and the crowd celebrated the Brazilian’s comeback under an electronic banner that read, “The prince is back.”

Neymar in tears after return to Santos(X)
Neymar in tears after return to Santos(X)

It was an emotional reunion for the 32-year-old, who signed a six-month contract with the club, which he hinted could be extended in the future. Neymar was left in tears as he entered the packed arena, greeting the fans of his boyhood club.

Watch:

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward, who had struggled to find consistent playing time at Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal owing to an injury which kept him on sidelines for many months, admitted that his decision to return to Santos was influenced by his unhappiness at the Gulf club.

"Some decisions are not about soccer logic," Neymar explained during a media conference.

"I started getting sad in training sessions (at Al-Hilal), and it wasn't good for my head. So there was the chance to come back and I did not think twice. Since the first day I decided I wanted to come back, I told my father (and agent) and it all worked."

The star forward, who has not played since November due to an ACL injury, expressed his readiness to take the field for Santos.

"I would be ready to play for Santos at least 30 minutes in a match scheduled for Saturday if I was given the go-ahead by local soccer authorities," Neymar stated.

This emotional return was not just about football but also a personal decision for Neymar. "Santos gave me the chance to come back. I gave away a lot of things to be here. It was a perfect marriage at an unimaginable moment for both parts. Still, it happened," Neymar shared.

Neymar eyeing 2026 World Cup

Reflecting on his goals for the future, Neymar revealed his ambition to win the World Cup in 2026, which he believes will be his final appearance in the prestigious tournament.

“I am going after this World Cup trophy in any way I can. I have goals,” said Neymar, who is Brazil's all-time top scorer with 79 goals in 125 matches.

Neymar also made it clear that he would honor Pelé’s legacy by wearing the iconic No. 10 jersey for Santos. "It will be an honor to wear this sacred jersey,” he said, a tribute to the club’s footballing royalty.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
