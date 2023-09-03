Arsenal vs Manchester United Premier League, Live Score: Havertz starts as ARS take on MUN in blockbuster thriller

Arsenal vs Manchester United Live Score Premier League: Arsenal face Manchester United in Matchday 4 of the ongoing Premier League season, at the Emirates Stadium in London on Sunday. The Gunners are currently sixth in the Premier League standings after three matches, with two wins and a draw. They were held to a 2-2 draw vs Fulham in their previous fixture. Meanwhile, United are tenth with two wins and a defeat. After their 0-2 defeat vs Tottenham, United bounced back to winning ways with a 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest in their previous fixture. Arsenal have won four of their last five home league games vs United (drawn one), including the last two. Meanwhile, United have lost five of their last nine Premier League fixtures vs Arsenal.

Arsenal vs Manchester United Live Score Premier League: ARS vs MUN Latest Updates