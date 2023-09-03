Arsenal vs Manchester United Premier League, Live Score: Havertz starts as ARS take on MUN in blockbuster thriller
Arsenal vs Manchester United Live Score Premier League: Arsenal face Manchester United in Matchday 4 of the ongoing Premier League season, at the Emirates Stadium in London on Sunday. The Gunners are currently sixth in the Premier League standings after three matches, with two wins and a draw. They were held to a 2-2 draw vs Fulham in their previous fixture. Meanwhile, United are tenth with two wins and a defeat. After their 0-2 defeat vs Tottenham, United bounced back to winning ways with a 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest in their previous fixture. Arsenal have won four of their last five home league games vs United (drawn one), including the last two. Meanwhile, United have lost five of their last nine Premier League fixtures vs Arsenal.
- Sun, 03 Sep 2023 08:24 PM
Arsenal vs Manchester United Live Score Premier League: Worrying stat for ARS!
12 of the last 16 Premier League goals conceded by Arsenal at the Emirates have been in the second half, three of the other four have been scored in he opening minute! During the Fulham game, Pereira scored in the opening minute.
- Sun, 03 Sep 2023 08:03 PM
Arsenal vs Manchester United Live Score Premier League: Playing XIs
Arsenal: Ramsdale (GK), White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Rice, Havertz, Odegaard (C), Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah
Manchester United: Onana (GK), Lindelof, Martinez, Fernandes (C), Martial, Rashford, Eriksen, Casemiro, Dalot, Antony, Wan-Bissaka
- Sun, 03 Sep 2023 07:56 PM
Arsenal vs Manchester United Live Score Premier League: Arteta on the upcoming game
Speaking ahead of the match, Arsenal manager Arteta said, "We know the history between the two clubs and the games that we had in the past. They were a really good example so it’s going to be a really competitive match and a big battle on Sunday. Obviously we want to come away from that with three points."
"We all want to win games, we all want to play the best possibly way. That’s not going to dictate but it gives you momentum and belief. Before the international break, it’s very important to finish well and win your game and go into September with another block of games on a high," he further added.
- Sun, 03 Sep 2023 07:34 PM
Arsenal vs Manchester United Live Score Premier League: Ten Hag on ARS
Speaking ahead of the match, United manager Ten Hag spoke about Arsenal's style of play and said, "I think with their style and their system it’s quite clear and they did very well already last season, we were impressed. But we have seen we can play good against them and we’re really looking forward [to it] because probably [it is] one of the most important games in the Premier League. I think everyone is looking forward [to it] and, as I said, both teams have an attacking style so it’s going to be a great game. The audience in the stadium and at home before the television definitely will be the biggest winners. But of course, we want and we have to win this game."
- Sun, 03 Sep 2023 07:10 PM
Arsenal vs Manchester United Live Score Premier League: United's woes in London
United have bagged only six points from their last 10 league visits to London (won one, drawn three, lost six) and are winless in their last five (drawn two, lost three). They have won six of their last seven Premier League matches, losing the other in London against Tottenham last month.
- Sun, 03 Sep 2023 07:03 PM
Hello and welcome everyone to our live coverage of today's Premier League fixture between Arsenal and Manchester United in this blockbuster derby at the Emirates!