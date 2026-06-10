Atletico Madrid mock Real Madrid after rejecting €150 million bid for Julian Alvarez: ‘We don’t thank you for anything’

Julian Alvarez has become one of the most sought-after names in the transfer window, with both Barcelona and Real Madrid making moves to sign the Atletico Madrid striker. Despite the growing interest, Atletico have no intention of parting ways with one of their most important players. Reports claim the club even rejected a €150 million offer from Real Madrid, making it clear that Alvarez is not on the market at any price.

Julian Alvaraz is in high demand with both Barcelona and Real Madrid making offers for him.(AP)

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The response did not stop with a simple rejection. Atletico also appeared to poke fun at their city rivals on social media, adding another chapter to their recent online antics. The club has developed a reputation for taking cheeky digs at teams linked with Alvarez, having previously mocked Barcelona amid transfer speculation. Now, Real Madrid have found themselves on the receiving end as Atletico continue to shut down rumours surrounding the Argentine forward's future.

A World Cup winner with Argentina in 2022 and formerly of Manchester City, the 26-year-old Alvarez joined Atletico in 2024. He is under contract until June 2030, with a release clause estimated at 500 million euros. Included in Argentina's squad for the 2026 World Cup, Alvarez scored eight goals last season in La Liga and 10 in the Champions League, where Atletico were eliminated in the semi-finals by Arsenal.

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{{^usCountry}} Real Madrid released a statement, "Real Madrid C. F. announces that, following the meeting of the Board of Directors held today, it has made an offer of 150 million euros to Club Atlético de Madrid for the federative rights of the player Julian Álvarez." Atletico Madrid's ruthless four-point response {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Real Madrid released a statement, "Real Madrid C. F. announces that, following the meeting of the Board of Directors held today, it has made an offer of 150 million euros to Club Atlético de Madrid for the federative rights of the player Julian Álvarez." Atletico Madrid's ruthless four-point response {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Their official statement sparked an immediate reaction from Atletico Madrid, who turned to X to deliver a sarcastic rebuttal, rejecting any interest in selling Alvarez and mocking Los Blancos in the process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Their official statement sparked an immediate reaction from Atletico Madrid, who turned to X to deliver a sarcastic rebuttal, rejecting any interest in selling Alvarez and mocking Los Blancos in the process. {{/usCountry}}

Comunicado oficial con nuestras aclaraciones sobre el comunicado oficial de nuestros vecinos @realmadrid:

1. Se os cortó el vídeo del Papa donde decía que también era del Atleti.

2. Habréis confundido la educación con agradecimiento, pero para que no haya dudas: no os agradecemos… — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) June 9, 2026

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"Official statement with our clarifications regarding the official statement from our neighbors Real Madrid: 1. Your video of the Pope got cut off before he said he was also an Atleti fan. 2. You may have confused politeness with gratitude, but just to be clear: we don’t thank you for anything. 3. We are neither considering nor evaluating any offer for Julián. 4. How could we not get along, when you make us laugh even more than Barcelona?"

Meanwhile, Atletico did not stop at dismissing Real Madrid's stance on Alvarez, ending their statement with a pointed jibe about their rivals' recruitment practices and long-standing links to players from Atletico's academy.

P.D. Aprovechando la buena relación con vuestro nuevo presidente, a ver si dejáis de 'robar' jugadores de nuestra Academia. ¡Muchas gracias, @realmadrid! — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) June 9, 2026

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"P.S. Taking advantage of the good relationship with your new president, let's see if you stop "stealing" players from our Academy. Thanks a lot, Real Madrid!"

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