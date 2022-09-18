Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, LaLiga: All you need to know - ATL vs RM head-to-head, team news, key stats

LaLiga giants Real Madrid are set to renew their rivalry with noisy neighbours Atletico Madrid in the Spanish top flight on Monday. Holders Real Madrid will meet Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid on matchday 6 of the LaLiga season 2022-2023 at the Metropolitano Stadium. Real Madrid will miss the services of star striker Karim Benzema in the upcoming edition of the Madrid derby.

The veteran French striker has been ruled out of the blockbuster clash due to a thigh injury. While Real head coach Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Madrid will be without striker Benzema, Atletico Madrid are boosted by the return of star goalkeeper Jan Oblak. Simeone & Co. are tasked to end Madrid's unbeaten run in the ongoing season at the Metropolitano Stadium on Monday.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Key stats

Real Madrid are hoping to win all six of their opening league fixtures for the fifth time in the club's history. Los Blancos achieved the same feat back in the 1987/88 season. Real Madrid is the only team with a 100% win record in the top five European leagues so far this season. Madrid secured five wins out of five matches in the Spanish top flight this season and another win can help the LaLiga holders in regaining the top spot.

Real Madrid have won the most games against Atletico Madrid in the history of LaLiga. Madrid have won 90 games against bitter-rivals Atletico. The visitors also have registered 35 away wins over the Los Colchoneros in the Spanish top flight. The record-time European Cup winners have suffered a defeat only once in their last seven away games against Atletico in LaLiga. Hosts Atletico defeated Real Madrid in their last league match at home. Madrid have never lost back-to-back away derby matches to Atletico since 1997.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid - team news

La Liga holders are also without important first-team player Lucas Vazquez, who suffered a thigh injury. Alvaro Odriozola has been added as a reserve right-back as veteran defender Dani Carvajal is expected to feature in Madrid’s starting lineup against Atletico on Monday. Atletico's Thomas Lemar and Sergio Reguilon are recovering from their respective injuries. Stefan Savic and Jose Maria Gimenez are also unavailable for selection.

Predicted lineups for Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid:

Atletico Madrid (3-5-2): Jan Oblak; Axel Witsel, Mario Hermoso, Reinildo; Nahuel Molina, Marcos Llorente, Koke, Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Carrasco; Alvaro Morata, Joao Felix.

Real Madrid (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy; Luka Modric, Aurelien Tchouameni, Toni Kroos; Federico Valverde, Rodrygo Goes, Vinicius Junior.

