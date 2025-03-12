Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Live Streaming, Champions League: Where to watch ATM vs RMA live match online and on TV

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Live Streaming, Champions League: Atletico Madrid will host neighbours Real Madrid at Metropolitano Stadium in the quest to make a comeback and seal a place in the Champions League quarterfinal; however, it won't be an easy task. Real Madrid will once again start favourites as you can't rule them out when the Champions League is on the line, it's their tournament and they know how to produce clutch moments in big matches. Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe shakes hands with Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann.(REUTERS)

In the first leg at Santiago Bernabeu, Rodrygo and Brahim Diaz scored the goals for the home team to get past Atletico with a 2-1 win. Meanwhile, Julian Alvarez scored an incredible goal for Atletico to reduce the lead and give them a chance to fight it out in the second leg at their home.

Real Madrid will be under a bit of pressure as Kylian Mbappe's availability for the start is not100 percent at the moment as the forward did not take part in the start of Madrid's training session on Tuesday. The club stated he had felt some "discomfort", but Spanish media reported he eventually joined his team-mates and will be fit to play.

The record 15-time winners boast a strong record against Atletico over the years in Europe, most notably beating them in the 2014 and 2016 finals.

Meanwhile, Atletico coach Diego Simeone said his team were aiming to progress and go as far as the final.

"I believe in my players, I have confidence in the squad, I know the heart my players have and we will go out there looking to stay in this Champions League," said the Argentinian.

Here are the details of where to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid

When will the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match take place?

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will take place on Thursday, March 13 at 01:30 PM IST.

Where will the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match take place?

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will take place at Metropolitano Stadium.

Where to watch live telecast of the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match?

The live telecast of the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be available on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch live streaming of Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match?

The live streaming of the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be available on SonyLIV.