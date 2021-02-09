Atletico winning run interrupted by late Celta leveller
- Suarez continued his deadly form by scoring twice at home to Celta Vigo but could not prevent the La Liga leaders drawing 2-2.
Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez continued his deadly run of form by scoring twice at home to Celta Vigo on Monday but could not prevent the La Liga leaders drawing 2-2 as their eight-game winning streak ended.
Atletico were missing six players due to Covid-19, including record signing Joao Felix, and they fell behind in the 13th minute to a well worked goal from Celta when Santi Mina ghosted into the box unmarked to turn home a cross from Hugo Mallo.
Suarez equalised on the stroke of halftime by sliding in to meet a Marcos Llorente cross and scored a similar goal to put Atletico ahead in the 50th minute, this time connecting with a Renan Lodi ball to score his seventh goal in four league games.
Celta had faded in the second half after a strong display before the break but the visitors pulled level in the 89th minute through debutant Facundo Ferreyra, who had only been on the pitch for 13 minutes.
The draw interrupted Atletico winning run since their loss to Real Madrid on Dec. 12 but they still hold a comfortable advantage at the top of the standings, leading second-placed Barcelona by eight points with a game in hand.
