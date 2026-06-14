Australia off to winning start in FIFA World Cup after getting the better of Turkey

Australia scored a stunning 2-0 upset over Turkey in their World Cup Group D opener on Saturday as coach Tony Popovic's bold selection gamble paid off.

Nestory Irankunda #17 of Australia celebrates scoring his team's first goal. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe scored the goals and rookie goalkeeper Patrick Beach produced a string of crucial saves to help secure a famous Australian victory at Vancouver's BC Place Stadium.

Australia coach Popovic had pulled off a massive shock in his starting line-up, dropping experienced captain and goalkeeper Maty Ryan in favour of Beach, winning only his third cap.

Vice-captain Jackson Irvine was also dropped in favour of 21-year-old midfielder Paul Okon-Engstler in a starting XI that featured 10 World Cup debutants.

Both of those selections proved to be inspired, with Beach pulling off a string of fine saves to deny Turkey, who dominated possession and territory but could not find a way past the Australian goalkeeper.

Okon-Engstler meanwhile was instrumental in setting up the opening goal in the first half, unfurling a long ball that split the Turkish defence and sent Irankunda racing in on goal to score.

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{{^usCountry}} Turkey -- playing in the World Cup for the first time since finishing third at the 2002 tournament -- arrived in North America dreaming of making a serious run in the knockout rounds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Turkey -- playing in the World Cup for the first time since finishing third at the 2002 tournament -- arrived in North America dreaming of making a serious run in the knockout rounds. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} But their talented team made up largely of players who regularly compete in the European Champions League were unable to get to grips with a well-organised Socceroos line-up. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But their talented team made up largely of players who regularly compete in the European Champions League were unable to get to grips with a well-organised Socceroos line-up. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One of Turkey's best chances came in the 27th minute when Real Madrid's Arda Guler forced a smart save from Beach with a rasping shot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of Turkey's best chances came in the 27th minute when Real Madrid's Arda Guler forced a smart save from Beach with a rasping shot. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Just seconds after that chance though Australia took the lead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Just seconds after that chance though Australia took the lead. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Beach picked out Okon-Engstler deep in the Australia half, and the 21-year-old midfielder pumped the ball upfield for Irankunda. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Beach picked out Okon-Engstler deep in the Australia half, and the 21-year-old midfielder pumped the ball upfield for Irankunda. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Australia winger still had plenty to do but a clever first touch took him clear of the covering defence before he tucked away a low finish. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Australia winger still had plenty to do but a clever first touch took him clear of the covering defence before he tucked away a low finish. {{/usCountry}}

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Irankunda celebrated by sprinting to the edge of the pitch and pretending to box the corner flag, mimicking former Australia skipper Tim Cahill's signature goal celebration.

Turkey thought they had equalised three minutes later after Abdulkerim Bardakci's piledriver from outside of the area hurtled towards goal.

But Beach got the slightest of fingertips to divert the ball onto the post and Australia survived again.

Beach kept up his commanding form in the second half, turning a Guler free-kick wide for a corner on 57 minutes.

With Beach continuing to make save after save, Australia made the game safe in the 75th minute when Metcalfe picked the ball up in midfield, advanced on goal and shot home from 25 yards.

The win leaves Australia level on three points with Group D leaders the United States, with the two teams due to meet in Seattle on Friday.

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