Austria, Algeria trade goals in stoppage time, both advance at World Cup with stunning 3-3 draw

Austria and Algeria played to a thrilling 3-3 draw Saturday night in what amounted to a win-win result in their World Cup group-stage finale, allowing both to advance to the knockout round while eliminating Iran from the tournament.

A fantastic game by all means. (Getty Images via AFP)

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The game was tied 2-all in the closing minutes, and Algeria looked as if it was content to run out the clock, when Riyad Mahrez scored his second goal with about a minute left in stoppage time. That put Austria on the verge of elimination, only for Sasa Kalajdzic to head in the equalizing goal moments later and rescue Das Team’s World Cup hopes.

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Marko Arnautovic and Marcel Sabitzer also had goals for Austria, which finished second behind Argentina in Group J to advance for the first time since 1982. Its reward is a matchup with European champion Spain on Thursday in Los Angeles.

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{{^usCountry}} Rafik Belghali also scored for Les Fennecs, who became the ninth of 10 teams from Africa to advance. They finished third in the group but get a potentially easier Round of 32 matchup with Switzerland on Thursday night in Vancouver, British Columbia. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rafik Belghali also scored for Les Fennecs, who became the ninth of 10 teams from Africa to advance. They finished third in the group but get a potentially easier Round of 32 matchup with Switzerland on Thursday night in Vancouver, British Columbia. {{/usCountry}}

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Iran would've advanced as one of the eight best third-place teams had Austria or Algeria won. But when Kalajdzic scored in stoppage time to tie the game one last time, it meant Team Melli was eliminated in hearbreaking fashion.

The first three World Cup matches at Arrowhead Stadium had seen the home of the Kansas City Chiefs flooded in the light blue of Argentina, yellow of Ecuador and highlighter orange of the Netherlands. But in Kansas City’s group finale, the Algeria green and red of the Austrians were complemented by thousands of locals just happy to score a less expensive World Cup ticket.

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Many of those locals appeared to be rooting for Algeria, which has made its training base in nearby Lawrence, Kansas, and has struck up a unique friendship with the small college town home to the University of Kansas.

Few of those new fans of Les Fennecs probably know about the “Disgrace of Gijón.”

Yet longtime Algeria supporters had been waiting 44 years for some World Cup revenge. At the 1982 tournament, Austria and West Germany seemingly quit playing after the latter took a 1-0 lead, because that outcome ensured both would advance at the expense of Algeria, which protested to FIFA to no avail and was eliminated from the World Cup.

Some were curious whether the expanded 48-team field would result in a “Disgrace of Kansas City,” because both teams knew by kickoff that a draw would send them through. Instead, the crowd of 69,045 was treated to a dramatic 90-plus minutes.

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Austria struck first when Arnautovic perfectly timed his run between the two Algerian center backs, found himself one-on-one with goalkeeper Oussama Benbot, and overcame a stumble to score his record-extending 49th career goal for his nation.

Algeria answered just before halftime, when Belghali’s left-footed shot easily beat Austria goalkeeper Alexander Schlager.

The frenetic pace continued in the second half on a hot night in Kansas City.

Not content with a 1-1 draw, Austria’s Konrad Laimer sent a sharp pass across the field that Sabitzer finished to regain the lead — and give Iran some hope — only for Algeria to answer minutes later, when Mahrez scored off a perfect cross from Houssem Aouar.

Algeria took control down the stretch, playing keep-away as the crowd grew antsy. But just when it seemed both teams were happy to run out the clock, Mahrez and Kalajdzic provided them with some lasting fireworks in stoppage time.