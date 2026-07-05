Azteca challenge: England face their biggest test yet in FIFA World Cup 2026 as they look to exorcise 1986 memories

It won't be wrong to say that England are facing their biggest test yet on Monday morning (5.30 am IST) when they take on co-hosts Mexico in their round of 16 game at the iconic Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

Harry Kane needs to do a lot more tomorrow. (AFP)

{{^htLoading}}

For the first time in many years, England, who have not won any major international trophy since 1966, look good to go all the way. They came close to winning the Euros in 2021 and 2024 but failed to cross the last hurdle as they came second best to Italy and Spain respectively. There are many players in the current team who featured in those two editions. Experience is an extraordinary thing. And these players must have learned from their defeats in the finals: as to what they should have done and what they should have not. So, it's an experienced squad, and that makes them a threatening proposition in the ongoing edition.

Also Read: After edging DR Congo, England coach Thomas Tuchel worried by ‘high altitude’ challenge against Mexico in Round of 16

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} But against Mexico, they will also be fighting the elements. The Azteca Stadium is 7,200ft above sea level, which means there is trouble in store for Thomas Tuchel's men. They arrived at their hotel yesterday, and it's often advised to spend several days in higher altitudes quietly before one can even think of walking. Imagine what awaits them having landed there just a couple of days before the match! The air is much thinner at higher altitudes, which means less oxygen is breathed into the bloodstream. Tuchel has already raised concerns over this. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But against Mexico, they will also be fighting the elements. The Azteca Stadium is 7,200ft above sea level, which means there is trouble in store for Thomas Tuchel's men. They arrived at their hotel yesterday, and it's often advised to spend several days in higher altitudes quietly before one can even think of walking. Imagine what awaits them having landed there just a couple of days before the match! The air is much thinner at higher altitudes, which means less oxygen is breathed into the bloodstream. Tuchel has already raised concerns over this. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

But then champion teams don't look for excuses. It's going to be difficult for sure, but it is what it is. England will have to find a way to beat the odds and reach the quarterfinals. If they can beat Mexico in front of a hostile crowd at the Azteca Stadium, they will send out a strong message to the rest of the contenders in the tournament that they are serious about their campaign and should not be taken lightly. As of now, the hype is mainly around France, Spain and Argentina. Brazil too, to some extent.

The glorious Azteca history!

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Azteca is no ordinary venue. It has been witness to some extraordinary feats over the years. In 1970, the great Pele from Brazil won his third World Cup here. In 1986, the legendary Diego Maradona conjured his 'Hand of God' goal to eliminate England. None of the players in the Three Lions squad was even born then, but that game is still one of the most talked-about ones in football history. If talismanic captain Harry Kane, who has been fantastic so far, needs more motivation, he needs to look no further than Pele and Maradona. His late goals rescued England against DR Congo in the Round of 32, but going forward, England and he can't leave it too late.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

England have ticked almost every box for this edition. They have a great opportunity to break the trophy jinx. It's a shame that a nation that boasts one of the most popular leagues in the world and has produced some of the the best footballers over the years is such an underachiever at the highest level. The Mexico tie is their biggest challenge yet, make no mistake. And if they sail through to the quarterfinals tomorrow, their trophy credentials will see a massive jump.