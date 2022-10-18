Ballon d’Or 2022: Ronaldo records lowest ranking in 17 years; Messi omitted from nominee list for 1st time since 2005

Neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Lionel Messi managed to secure a podium finish at the recently concluded 2022 Ballon d'Or awards in Paris on Monday. While Manchester United stalwart Ronaldo last won the famous trophy in 2017, his Ballon d’Or arch-rival Messi secured his record-extending seventh golden ball in 2021. Ronaldo's former teammate at Real Madrid, French forward Karim Benzema claimed his maiden golden ball at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

There is no denying that goal-machine Ronaldo is having a nightmare of a season at Manchester United. One of the most decorated footballers in the modern era, former Real Madrid star Ronaldo achieved an unwanted feat in his illustrious career at the 2022 Ballon d'Or awards. Nicknamed CR7, the Portugal captain has won the Ballon d'Or five times in his trophy-laden career.

Ronaldo was ranked 20th in the 30-man nominee list at the 2022 edition of the Ballon D’Or awards in Paris. Ronaldo has bagged his lowest ranking in 17 years at the Ballon d'Or awards. The former Juventus and Real Madrid star has appeared in the 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlist every year since 2004. For the first time in 16 years, neither Ronaldo nor Messi managed to secure a podium finish at the Ballon d'Or awards. Ronaldo's former EL Clasico rival Messi was even omitted from the 30-man list.

For the first time since 2005, Messi has been overlooked by the Ballon d’Or jury for the prestigious award. Messi lifted his record seventh Ballon D’Or award at the Theatre du Chatelet in November last year. Messi’s omission didn't come as a surprise to the football fraternity as the former Barcelona captain had a disastrous debut season with Paris Saint Germain (PSG). Messi won the Ligue 1 title with Kylian Mbappe's PSG but the French league giants were dumped out of the UEFA Champions League by eventual champions Real Madrid in the Round of 16 phase.

