Ballon D’Or 2022 Live Streaming: List of nominees, date, time, where to watch on TV and online - All you need to know

The Ballon d'Or has been awarded to the best footballer each year since it's inception in 1956. Awarded by the French news magazine France Football, it is regarded as the highest individual football award in the world. This year, the ceremony will take place on October 17 at the Theatre du Chatalet in Paris, the live telecast of which will be available in India in the early hours of Tuesday, and for the first time, will be presented to the best football player in the men’s and women’s categories for the course of a season. Previously, it was awarded to the best player in a calendar year. Hence, the 2022 Ballon d'Or will be awarded to the best football in 2021/22 season.

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema stands the favourite to claim the award after his exploits last season where he had scored 27 goals in La Liga and 15 in Champions League. Seven-time winner Lionel Messi does not feature on the list for the 2022 edition, while Cristiano Ronaldo does find himself on the list of 30 men for the Ballon d'Or.

The award ceremony will also include Ballon D’Or Feminin, which will be presented to the best women’s player in 2021-22, Yashin Trophy, for the best men's goalkeeper, and Kopa Trophy - for the best U-21 player.

Ballon D’Or 2022 Live Streaming details…

When is Ballon D’Or 2022?

The 2022 Ballon D’Or award ceremony will be held on October 17 in Paris. In India, it will be aired on October 18, Tuesday.

What time will Ballon D’Or 2022 ceremony start?

It will begin at 12:00 AM IST on Tuesday, October 18.

Which TV channel will broadcast Ballon D’Or 2022 ceremony?

The Ballon D’Or 2022 ceremony will be aired live on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.

Where will Ballon D’Or 2022 ceremony be available for streaming?

The Live Steaming of Ballon D’Or 2022 ceremony will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

Who are the players part of the 30-man Ballon D’Or 2022 nomination list?

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Rafael Leao (AC Milan)

Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Casemiro (Real Madrid)

Heung-Min Son (Tottenham)

Fabinho (Liverpool)

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Luis Diaz (Liverpool)

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

Mike Maignan (AC Milan)

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Darwin Nunez (Liverpool)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich)

Sebastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus)

Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

