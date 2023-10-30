Ballon d’Or 2023, live streaming in India: When and where to watch, who are the nominees?
Lionel Messi is aiming to win a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or in Paris. Messi is up against the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.
Yes, it's that time of the year. Presented by France Football magazine, the 2023 edition of the Ballon d'Or will be the 67th annual ceremony of the football awards. Chelsea legend Didier Drogba will host the gala event at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on Monday. For the second time since the inception of the prestigious individual football awards, France Football will reveal the Ballon d'Or rankings based on how players have performed in the season rather than the calendar year.
Besides the Ballon d'Or Feminin and Men's Ballon d'Or, France Football will also announce the winners of the Kopa Trophy, the Yashin Trophy, the Socrates Award, the Gerd Müller Trophy and a Club of the Year award in Paris. Argentina captain Lionel Messi and Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland are leading the men's 30-player list of candidates for this year's Ballon d'Or award. The former FC Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar is hoping to secure a record-extending eighth trophy at the Ballon d'Or awards in Paris.
When is the Ballon d’Or 2023 ceremony?
The Ballon d’Or 2023 will start at 11:30 PM IST on Monday in France.
Where is Ballon d’Or 2023 happening?
The Ballon d’Or 2023 awards event will take place at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
Where to watch Ballon d’Or 2023 live on TV in India?
The Ballon d’Or 2023 live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports network in India.
Where to watch live streaming of Ballon d’Or in India?
The live streaming of Ballon d’Or 2023 will be available free on L’Equipe’s official YouTube channel in India.
Full list of men's Ballon d'Or 2023 nominees:
André Onana - Manchester United/Cameroon
Josko Gvardiol - Manchester City/Croatia
Karim Benzema - Al Ittihad
Jamal Musiala - Bayern Munich/Germany
Mohamed Salah - Liverpool/Egypt
Jude Bellingham - Real Madrid/England
Bukayo Saka - Arsenal/England
Randal Kolo Muani - Paris Saint-Germain/France
Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City/Belgium
Bernardo Silva - Manchester City/Portugal
Emiliano Martínez - Aston Villa/Argentina
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - Napoli/Georgia
Rúben Dias - Manchester City/Portugal
Nicolo Barella - Inter Milan/Italy
Erling Haaland - Manchester City/Norway
Yassine Bounou - Al Hilal/Morocco
Martin Ødegaard - Arsenal/Norway
Julián Álvarez - Manchester City/Argentina
Ilkay Gündogan - Barcelona/Germany
Vinícius Júnior - Real Madrid/Brazil
Lionel Messi - Inter Miami/Argentina
Rodri - Manchester City/Spain
Lautaro Martínez - Inter Milan/Argentina
Antoine Griezmann - Atletico Madrid/France
Robert Lewandowski - Barcelona/Poland
Kylian Mbappé - Paris Saint-Germain/France
Kim Min-jae - Napoli/South Korea
Victor Osimhen - Napoli/Nigeria
Luka Modric - Real Madrid/Croatia
Harry Kane - Bayern Munich/England.