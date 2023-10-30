Ballon d’Or 2023, live streaming in India: When and where to watch, who are the nominees?

Yes, it's that time of the year. Presented by France Football magazine, the 2023 edition of the Ballon d'Or will be the 67th annual ceremony of the football awards. Chelsea legend Didier Drogba will host the gala event at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on Monday. For the second time since the inception of the prestigious individual football awards, France Football will reveal the Ballon d'Or rankings based on how players have performed in the season rather than the calendar year. Messi is aiming to win a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or in Paris(AFP-Reuters)

Besides the Ballon d'Or Feminin and Men's Ballon d'Or, France Football will also announce the winners of the Kopa Trophy, the Yashin Trophy, the Socrates Award, the Gerd Müller Trophy and a Club of the Year award in Paris. Argentina captain Lionel Messi and Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland are leading the men's 30-player list of candidates for this year's Ballon d'Or award. The former FC Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar is hoping to secure a record-extending eighth trophy at the Ballon d'Or awards in Paris.

When is the Ballon d’Or 2023 ceremony?

The Ballon d’Or 2023 will start at 11:30 PM IST on Monday in France.

Where is Ballon d’Or 2023 happening?

The Ballon d’Or 2023 awards event will take place at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

Where to watch Ballon d’Or 2023 live on TV in India?

The Ballon d’Or 2023 live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports network in India.

Where to watch live streaming of Ballon d’Or in India?

The live streaming of Ballon d’Or 2023 will be available free on L’Equipe’s official YouTube channel in India.

Full list of men's Ballon d'Or 2023 nominees:

André Onana - Manchester United/Cameroon

Josko Gvardiol - Manchester City/Croatia

Karim Benzema - Al Ittihad

Jamal Musiala - Bayern Munich/Germany

Mohamed Salah - Liverpool/Egypt

Jude Bellingham - Real Madrid/England

Bukayo Saka - Arsenal/England

Randal Kolo Muani - Paris Saint-Germain/France

Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City/Belgium

Bernardo Silva - Manchester City/Portugal

Emiliano Martínez - Aston Villa/Argentina

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - Napoli/Georgia

Rúben Dias - Manchester City/Portugal

Nicolo Barella - Inter Milan/Italy

Erling Haaland - Manchester City/Norway

Yassine Bounou - Al Hilal/Morocco

Martin Ødegaard - Arsenal/Norway

Julián Álvarez - Manchester City/Argentina

Ilkay Gündogan - Barcelona/Germany

Vinícius Júnior - Real Madrid/Brazil

Lionel Messi - Inter Miami/Argentina

Rodri - Manchester City/Spain

Lautaro Martínez - Inter Milan/Argentina

Antoine Griezmann - Atletico Madrid/France

Robert Lewandowski - Barcelona/Poland

Kylian Mbappé - Paris Saint-Germain/France

Kim Min-jae - Napoli/South Korea

Victor Osimhen - Napoli/Nigeria

Luka Modric - Real Madrid/Croatia

Harry Kane - Bayern Munich/England.

