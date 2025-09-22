Ballon d'Or 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch football awards ceremony in India live on TV and online

France Football will award the Ballon d’Or in Paris tonight, memorializing the best player over the last football season with the most prestigious individual honour in the sport. The annual ceremony will see the best men’s and women’s players attend the gala event with hopes of being recognised for the award, joining a list of some of the greatest players in the sport’s long history. The men's and women's Ballon d'Or 2025 will be awarded today evening in Paris.

Alongside the Ballon d’Or and the Ballon d’Or Feminin, awarded to the best women’s player, France Football will also award the Kopa Trophy to the best young player in world football, the Yashin Trophy to the best goalkeeper in world football, and the Gerd Muller Trophy for the highest goalscorer over the last season.

Frontrunners for this year’s men’s Ballon d’Or include Ousmane Dembele, who led Paris Saint-Germain to their first UEFA Champions League title, as well as Barcelona’s star duo of Raphinha and teenage superstar Lamine Yamal, with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah leading the way for Premier League clubs.

In the women’s awards, a host of Spanish players lead the way, with two-time Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati aiming for a three-peat, but facing stiff competition from club and national teammate Alexia Putellas and Arsenal’s Mariona Caldentey, who won WSL Player of the Year and led her club to the Women’s UEFA Champions League.

Ahead of tonight’s star-studded ceremony, here is all you need to know and all the streaming details for the event:

Where will the 2025 Ballon d’Or award ceremony take place?

The 2025 Ballon d’Or award ceremony will take place at the Thetra du Chatelet in Paris, France.

When will the 2025 Ballon d’Or award ceremony take place?

The 2025 Ballon d’Or award ceremony will begin at 12:30 AM IST on 23rd September 2025 (9:00 PM CET, 22nd September).

Where will the 2025 Ballon d’Or award ceremony be broadcast in India?

The 2025 Ballon d’Or award ceremony will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where will the 2025 Ballon d’Or award ceremony be livestreamed in India?

The 2025 Ballon d’Or award ceremony will be livestreamed on SonyLiv in India, as well as on the L’Equipe YouTube channel.

2025 Ballon d’Or men’s nominees

Jude Bellingham, Ousmane Dembélé, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Désiré Doué, Denzel Dumfries, Serhou Guirassy, Viktor Gyökeres, Erling Haaland, Achraf Hakimi, Harry Kane, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Robert Lewandowski, Alexis Mac Allister, Lautaro Martínez, Kylian Mbappé, Scott McTominay, Nuno Mendes, João Neves, Michael Olise, Cole Palmer, Pedri, Raphinha, Declan Rice, Fabián Ruiz, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Vinícius Júnior, Vitinha, Florian Wirtz, Lamine Yamal

2025 Ballon d’Or women’s nominees

Sandy Baltimore, Barbra Banda, Aitana Bonmatí, Lucy Bronze, Klara Bühl, Mariona Caldentey, Sofia Cantore, Steph Catley, Temwa Chawinga, Melchie Dumornay, Emily Fox, Cristiana Girelli, Esther González, Caroline Graham Hansen, Patri Guijarro, Amanda Gutierres, Hannah Hampton, Pernille Harder, Lindsey Heaps, Chloe Kelly, Frida Leonhardsen Maanum, Marta, Clara Mateo, Ewa Pajor, Clàudia Pina, Alexia Putellas, Alessia Russo, Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, Caroline Weir, Leah Williamson