Ballon d’Or 2025: From Kylian Mbappé to Mohamed Salah. Check full list of nominees

Nominees for the prestigious Ballon d’Or 2025 for both men and women have been announced, as well as candidates for other coveted accolades, ahead of the ceremony in September this year. The event honors the major football performances of the year across the world. The lists are headlined by standout performers from both Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal, which bagged the Champions League title in the men’s and women’s tournaments, respectively, Sports Illustrated reported. Ballon d’Or will take place at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris next month.(X/@ballondor)

The last season witnessed standout performances across multiple leagues, but this time too, the top European leagues have dominated the nominees list. Last year, Manchester City midfielder Rodri bagged the Men’s Ballon d’Or Award, while Aitana Bonmatí of Barcelona won the women's Ballon d’Or honor.

However, Rodri is not among the nominees this year after he faced an ACL injury in September 2024 and remained away from the field for an extended period. Moreover, top players like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are notably absent this time.

Ballon d’Or 2025 nominees

Here's the full list for the men's Ballon d’Or 2025 nominees:

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain)

Désiré Doué (Paris Saint-Germain)

Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan)

Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Viktor Gyökeres (Sporting Lisbon/Arsenal)

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris Saint-Germain)

Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)

Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

Scott McTominay (Napoli)

Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid)

João Neves (Paris Saint-Germain)

Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain)

Michael Olise (Bayern Munich)

Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

Pedri (Barcelona)

Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain)

Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Raphinha (Barcelona)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain)

Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen/Liverpool)

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

Dembélé is being considered as the top choice for the award, given Paris Saint-Germain's victory in the Champions League in Munich against Inter Milan. Besides this, the side also bagged the Ligue 1 and their domestic cup. Other frontrunners for the honor include Yamal, Raphinha and Salah.

Here's taking a look at the women’s Ballon d’Or 2025 nominees:

Sandy Baltimore (Chelsea)

Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride)

Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)

Lucy Bronze (Chelsea)

Klara Bühl (Bayern Munich)

Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal)

Sofia Cantore (Washington Spirit)

Steph Catley (Arsenal)

Temwa Chawinga (Kansas City Current)

Melchie Dumornay (Olympique Lyon)

Emily Fox (Arsenal)

Cristina Girelli (Juventus)

Esther González (NY/NJ Gotham FC)

Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)

Hannah Hampton (Chelsea)

Pernille Harder (Bayern Munich)

Patri Guijarro (Barcelona)

Amanda Gutierres (Palmeiras)

Lindsey Heaps (Olympique Lyon)

Chloe Kelly (Manchester City/Arsenal)

Frida Leonhardsen-Maanum (Arsenal)

Marta (Orlando Pride)

Clara Mateo (Paris FC)

Ewa Pajor (Barcelona)

Clàudia Pina (Barcelona)

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

Alessia Russo (Arsenal)

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea)

Caroline Weir (Real Madrid)

Leah Williamson (Arsenal)

Ballon d’Or 2025: Schedule

This year, the ceremony is taking place a month in advance.

It is scheduled for Monday, September 22, and will be hosted at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.

FAQs

When was the Ballon d'Or in 2025?

The ceremony is set to take place on September 22, 2025.

Who is favored to win the Ballon d'Or in 2025?

Ousmane Dembélé, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Mohamed Salah are being seen as the front runners this year.

Where will the Ballon d'Or 2025 be held?

It will take place at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.