FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final: How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Chelsea FC, venue, live stream, tickets and more

Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea FC are the final two of the 32 top soccer teams in the world that kicked off the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. On Sunday, July 13, these two iconic teams will square off in the championship final in New Jersey's MetLife Stadium. Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Final - Chelsea fans gather ahead of Chelsea v Paris St Germain - The Football Factory, New York, U.S. - July 12, 2025 Chelsea fans gather ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup Final REUTERS/Hannah Mckay(REUTERS)

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final match can be seen for free on DAZN and TBS, which can be accessed through services like Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV, Max, and more.

Here are all the details you require regarding the FIFA Club World Cup final this year, including information on how to get tickets.

Which channels will air FIFA Club World Cup Final?

You can access the FIFA Club World Cup for free by signing up for DAZN. If you want even more sports coverage, you can buy a month-to-month subscription through DAZN for $23.99, or you can buy an annual subscription for $13.99/month.

Despite the current partnership between DAZN and Fubo for a new add-on option, Club World Cup matches will not be accessible to DAZN customers through Fubo. However, like any other viewer, they can instantly register for a free DAZN account to watch the games.

The championship final will also be broadcast on TBS, which is accessible on DirecTV, Max, Hulu + Live TV, and other platforms.

How to Watch the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final on Cable

The FIFA Club World Cup will not be televised on traditional cable channels in the United States. The only cable network airing the match is TBS. The competition will be streamed live by DAZN, the official online partner.

Fans using traditional cable should see if their subscription bundle includes TBS. Otherwise, streaming via the internet is advised.

How to buy tickets for the Chelsea vs. PSG Match

Tickets for the final can still be purchased at the last minute by those who want to watch it live. These can be found on ticketing websites such as:

StubHub

GameTime

Vivid Seats

SeatGeek

Additionally, tickets are available on FIFA.com, the official website.