FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Which teams are in the finals and how much money does the winner take home?

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: The most profitable football competition in history is set for a spectacular climax as FIFA's 2025 Club World Cup makes its way to its final in the US on Sunday. The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain will take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey

The top-ranked teams from their continents over the previous four years have been reduced to the final two in the 32-team edition.

Just for getting this far, both teams have already received enormous payday, but winning the trophy might lead to an even bigger payout that could influence their summer transfer intentions.

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: How much money has Chelsea made so far?

Chelsea has gradually accumulated a sizable prize fund throughout the course of the competition. They earned $4 million in the group stage after winning two games and losing one in Group D. Making it to the round of 16 made them earn an additional $7.5 million. Their hard-fought victory over Palmeiras rewarded them an extra $21 million, while defeating Benfica to reach the quarterfinals helped them fetch $13.125 million. They even grabbed $30 million after a resounding semifinal victory over Fluminense. The Blues have earned $89.5 million total, including their fixed participation fee.

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: How much has PSG made so far?

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain has made a significant profit, with $13.125 million for defeating Inter Miami, $21 million for beating Bayern Munich, $7.5 million for making it to the round of 16, $4 million for winning the group stage, and $30 million for upsetting Real Madrid for making it to the final. The Parisians have earned$107.7 million thanks to those performances and the participation incentive.

How much money does FIFA Club World Cup winner take home?

The new FIFA Club World Cup format offers more financial rewards. An additional $40 million prize will be presented to the winning team.

In other words, if PSG wins, their combined earnings will soar to an incredible $147.7 million. Chelsea will receive $129.5 million if they win the final battle.