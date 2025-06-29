PSG vs Inter Miami Live Streaming, FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Round of 16: Where to watch Club WC match live online

PSG vs Inter Miami Live Streaming, FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Round of 16: Lionel Messi will be up against his former franchise, Paris Saint-Germain, in the all-important round of 16 match in the FIFA Club World Cup. Messi has inspired Inter Miami to get past the group stage as they are the only MLS team to reach the knockout stage. However, it is going to be an uphill task for Messi's Miami to face European champions PSG, who have been the best club team in the past year. For the first time, Messi will find himself on the side of David in this classic David vs Goliath showdown, taking on the role of underdog in a battle where he’s usually cast as the giant. PSG vs Inter Miami Round of 16: Check FIFA Club World Cup live streaming details(REUTERS)

Messi’s stint at PSG didn’t unfold the way many had hoped. Despite high expectations, he couldn’t guide the French club to Champions League glory—a feat they ultimately achieved after his departure. His time in Paris was further marred by criticism from the home fans, especially after Argentina’s World Cup triumph over France in the 2022 final, which created a tense dynamic between Messi and the PSG faithful.

The knockout encounter represents a significant test for both sides, with PSG seeking to add global honours to their European success while Inter Miami aim to prove themselves against elite opposition.

Here are the streaming details for PSG vs Inter Miami, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round of 16 match:

Where is PSG vs Inter Miami, FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Round of 16 match being played?

PSG vs Inter Miami, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round of 16 match will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atalanta.

When will PSG vs Inter Miami, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round of 16 match be played?

PSG vs Inter Miami, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round of 16 match will start at 09:30 PM IST on 29 June 2025.

Where will PSG vs Inter Miami, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round of 16 match be broadcast in India?

PSG vs Inter Miami, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round of 16 match will not be telecast on TV.

Where will PSG vs Inter Miami, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round of 16 match be live-streamed in India?

PSG vs. Inter Miami, the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round of 16 match, will be free to watch live on the DAZN app and website.