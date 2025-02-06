Cristiano Ronaldo questions Lionel Messi’s 7 Ballon d’Or awards, claims ‘there is no credibility’ in indirect dig

Considered by many to be the greatest footballer in history, Cristiano Ronaldo turned 40 on Wednesday. The Portugal international is currently plying his trade for Al Nassr at the Saudi Pro League, and is expected to feature for Portugal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have won 77 official trophies in total.(AP)

Ronaldo is currently in the swansong phase of his career, similar to arch-rival Lionel Messi, who is with MLS side Inter Miami. During their prime, both players regularly faced each other while playing for Barcelona and Real Madrid.

‘There is no credibility’: Cristiano Ronaldo

During a recent interview with La Sexta, the former Manchester United star questioned the manner in which the Ballon d’Or is awarded and revealed that he felt Vinicius Jr. deserved it more than Rodri last year. His comment was also an indirect dig at Messi winning more Ballon d’Or awards than him. Ronaldo has bagged five Ballon d’Or trophies and Messi has won it on seven occasions.

“There is no credibility, Vinicius should be the Ballon d'Or winner. I have felt it many times and I felt angry. Over time I understood it, these are battles that you cannot win,” he said.

“Something often has to happen to you for you to appreciate everything you've been through. I'm such a competitive person that sometimes I forget what I've achieved. If someone else were in my position, I would have quit football 10 years ago. I'm different.”

Comparing himself with other footballing greats, he added, “Taste is one thing, saying this, that or that, whether you prefer Messi, Pele or Maradona, I hear it and I respect it but to say that Cristiano isn't complete is a lie. I'm the most complete. I don't see anyone better than me and I tell you that with all my heart.”

Messi and Ronaldo have won 77 official trophies in total (Messi 44, Ronaldo 33) during their senior careers so far, and consistently broken the 50-goal barrier in a single season. They are also the only two players to score over 800 goals each in their careers for both club and country.