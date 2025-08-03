Lionel Messi injury: Will Inter Miami star miss Leagues Cup game against Pumas UNAM

Lionel Messi, World Cup winner and Inter Miami star, suffered a hamstring injury during his side's Leagues Cup win over Club Necaxa. Trainers had to come and help an injured Lionel Messi, who was eventually subbed off in the 11th minute. (Getty Images via AFP)

Messi was injured in the eighth minute of the game when he fell to a challenge by a pair of defenders near the penalty area. His team went on to win the game in penalty shootouts.

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old Argentine walked back towards the bench before sitting down on the pitch. Trainers came out and worked on his right upper thigh area before he subbed out in the 11th.

What the Inter Miami coach said about Messi's injury

Javier Mascherano, the team coach, spoke about the forward's inujry after the game. He said that Messi wasn't necessarily in pain, but had felt a pull. He indicated Messi would be examined on Sunday to determine the severity of the injury.

“There's probably something there,” Mascherano said.

Will Messi be available for the match against Pumas UNAM?

Inter Miami take on Pumas UNAM on August 7 for the Leagues Cup group stage match, meaning the next game is four days away.

Depending on the severity of the injury, Messi could either be part of the lineup or out of the squad.

For Grade 1 hamstring injuries, one might feel better in less than a week, Cleveland Clinic noted. Given the kind of medical care star athletes like Messi have access to, if his injury is not that serious, he could well be back on his feet for the UNAM soccer match.

Grade 2 and 3 injuries take longer to heal from, likely several months. However, given that Messi could make it back to the bench on his own feet and didn't need a stretcher or assistance in particular, indicates that the injury might not be that serious, since he was able to put some pressure on his feet.

The Inter Miami-Necaxa game ended 2-2 before the former won in penalties. Both sides played with ten men, since Inter's Maxi Falcón got a red card in the opening minutes, and Necaxa's Cristian Calderón was sent off in the 60th minute.

