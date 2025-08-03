Heart-in-mouth moment as Lionel Messi suffers injury, replaced in 11th minute during Inter Miami match

Lionel Messi’s recent struggles with injuries continues, with the legendary Argentinian footballer having to be substituted in just the 11th minute of Inter Miami’s most recent match. Lionel Messi receives treatment after being injured during Inter Miami's Leagues Cup match vs Necaxa.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Messi, who has struggled with a series of thigh strain related injuries that have forced him to miss international and club games alike, was only able to stay on field for 11 minutes at the start of Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup match against Mexican outfit Necaxa at Miami’s Chase Field.

The Argentinian superstar appeared to receive a knock as he was tackled at the edge of the Necaxa box, before he tried to play on, only to force himself to the floor due to his injury. He was seen flat on his back in pain before the physio team arrived to offer some treatment.

Messi’s upper thigh and groin area on his right leg was what seemed to be causing the issue, same as the problem which kept him out of Argentina’s recent round of internationals and was a factor during Inter’s Club World Cup effort.

Inter did score right after Messi’s substitution, which saw his countryman Federico Redondo come on to replace him. However, Miami would be down to 10 men after a red card in the 17th minute, allowing Necaxa to equalise before receiving a red card of their own in a feisty encounter.

Necaxa would take the lead late in the match, but a stoppage time equaliser from Jordi Alba pushed the match into overtime in dramatic fashion. Inter Miami emerged winners in the penalty shootout, scoring all 5 of their penalties in the process.

Inter Miami coach settles nerves regarding injury

Messi has been his typical remarkable self this season with 18 goals and 9 assists in just 18 matches for Inter Miami thus far, but this injury at 38 years old will be a concern for the Argentine legend.

Luckily for fans of Messi, Miami coach Javier Mascherano sounded optimistic, confirming that it was mostly a precautionary decision with Messi feeling ‘discomfort’ in his hamstring, but no real pain: “Leo felt discomfort in his hamstring, and until tomorrow we won’t know the extent of the injury…He probably has something, but it might not be too serious because he wasn’t in pain. He felt discomfort, and that’s why he came off.”

Miami are trying to follow up their 2023 victory in the Leagues Cup, which was Messi’s first piece of silverware with the Florida team. The current edition of the tournament sees a revamped format with 18 teams from the MLS and 18 from the Mexican Liga MX battling it out for the trophy.