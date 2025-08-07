Kerala govt spent INR 13 lakh to invite Lionel Messi, Sports Minister travelled to Spain using public money: Report

Kerala Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman had earlier announced that the Argentine football team and Lionel Messi would likely visit Kerala in October or November this year. But then, recently, the minister confirmed that the 2022 World Cup winners would not be visiting Kerala, due to travel difficulties. According to a TOI report, the Kerala government spent ₹13 lakh on Abdurahiman’s trip to Spain in September 2024 to invite Messi, which refutes the earlier claim that no public money was used. The minister didn’t travel alone, he was accompanied by the Sports Department Secretary and Director of Sports and Youth Affairs. Lionel Messi in action for Argentina.(AFP)

The minister had earlier stated that it would not cost a single rupee to invite Messi. According to the TOI report, the minister made such claims due to political motivations, and Kerala also has a huge fanbase for the Argentina national team and Messi. Local body elections are scheduled for December this year, and assembly elections for 140 members of the Kerala Legislative Assembly in April-May next year.

Messi is set to visit India in December 2025, but through different organisers. He will be travelling to Kolkata, Mumbai and Delhi. But a recent Telegraph report revealed that the Cricket Association of Bengal hasn’t received any official message regarding Messi’s visit to the Eden Gardens.

According to a Telegraph report, CAB president Snehasish Ganguly said, “It’s a surprise to me that Messi will be coming to the Eden when we have received no official communication yet on the matter. I’m really surprised as to how this news (Messi at the Eden) is going around.”

Meanwhile, another CAB official said, “We first need to take permission from the Army and then discuss it with our apex body. But as of now, we haven’t received any official communication.”

On his India visit, the Inter Miami star is also expected to play a cricket match against the likes of Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai.