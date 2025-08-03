Lionel Messi's visit to Eden Gardens doubtful as CAB caught off guard about 'Kolkata trip' rumours

Lionel Messi is set to visit India in December 2025, and he will be travelling to Kolkata, Mumbai and Delhi. But now a recent reoprt by The Telegraph has thrown question marks on his highly-anticipated arrival. Lionel Messi during a match for Inter Miami.(Getty Images via AFP)

According to the report, the Argentine is set to arrive in Kolkata on December 12, and will visit Eden Gardens for an event the next day. But according to the cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), they haven’t been informed of Messis visit at the Eden Gardens.

CAB unaware of Lionel Messi's Eden Gardens visit

The state association also hasn’t received any official request from the organisers, who are bringing Messi to the city. CAB president Snehasish Ganguly said, “It’s a surprise to me that Messi will be coming to the Eden when we have received no official communication yet on the matter. I’m really surprised as to how this news (Messi at the Eden) is going around.”

Meanwhile, another CAB official said, “We first need to take permission from the Army and then discuss it with our apex body. But as of now, we haven’t received any official communication.”

According to a HT report, Messi is also expected to play cricket match against the likes of Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai. The match will reportedly take place at the Wankhede Staduim. Messi will visit the venue on December 14.

A top MCA official told HT, “Yes, Lionel Messi will be visiting the Wankhede Stadium on December 14. The finalisation of logistics is well and truly underway. There are plans for organising a cricket match with some of the biggest names in India. The complete schedule will be made public once there is confirmation on the logistics and schedule.”

This will be Messi’s second visit to India, having played a friendly match vs Venezuela in Kolkata in 2011. He is currently with Inter Miami and is expected to be on the sidelines for sometime due to an injury.