Home / Sports / Football / Barcelona confirm Pique knee injury
football

Barcelona confirm Pique knee injury

Injuries have restricted the 34-year-old to just 15 appearances this season and local media have reported that Pique faces a further three weeks on the sidelines.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:26 PM IST
Barcelona's Gerard Pique holds his knee after getting injured during the the Copa del Rey semifinal, second leg, soccer match between FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday March 3, 2021. (AP)

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has suffered a knee ligament sprain, the La Liga club announced on Thursday.

The centre back, who scored a last-minute equaliser to send Barca's Copa del Rey semi-final with Sevilla to extra time on Wednesday, missed almost three months earlier this season with a knee problem. Barcelona won the tie 3-0 after extra time, overturning a 2-0 first-leg deficit.

"The medical assessment and tests performed this morning have shown that first team player Gerard Pique has a sprain in the internal lateral ligament of his right knee. He is therefore unavailable and the evolution of the injury will determine when he returns," a club statement read.

Injuries have restricted the 34-year-old to just 15 appearances this season and local media have reported that Pique faces a further three weeks on the sidelines.

Barcelona visit Paris St Germain next Wednesday in their Champions League last-16 second leg, trailing 4-1 from the first meeting last month.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pique
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP