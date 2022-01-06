Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Barcelona fight back to advance in Copa del Rey
football

Barcelona fight back to advance in Copa del Rey

Barca joined Espanyol, Real Sociedad, Valencia, Real Betis, Rayo Vallecano, Mallorca and third-tier Atletico Baleares as the first clubs to advance into the last-16.
Barcelona coach Xavi reacts.(REUTERS)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 07:35 AM IST
Reuters |

Champions Barcelona survived an early scare as they fought back to secure a 2-1 win at third-tier side Linares Deportivo in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday that sent them into the Round of 16.

Barca made the trip to Andalucia missing several players due to Covid-19 and injuries, but coach Xavi Hernandez still decided to rest some key names for the last-32 tie and they fell behind in the 19th minute to a Hugo Diaz header.

Xavi then brought on Frenkie de Jong, Gerard Pique, and Ousmane Dembele in the second half, with the French winger equalising with a low long shot that keeper Brimah Razak failed to stop.

A few minutes later, young academy striker Ferran Jutgla scored the winner with a cross-shot from the corner of the box after a counter-attack.

"I am very happy to help the team, to do what the coach asks me to do," Jutgla told reporters. "They came out very strong, perhaps a little stronger than us."

RELATED STORIES

Barca joined Espanyol, Real Sociedad, Valencia, Real Betis, Rayo Vallecano, Mallorca and third-tier Atletico Baleares, who eliminated LaLiga side Celta Vigo with a 2-1 win, as the first clubs to advance into the last-16.

Real Madrid face third-tier Alcoyano later on Wednesday and Atletico Madrid host Rayo Majadahonda on Thursday.

It was another poor display from Barcelona, who are fifth in the LaLiga standings, 15 points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Linares were on top even after Barca made their substitutions after the break and twice hit the bar.

They also had a goal disallowed by the referee for a narrow offside that could not be checked because Linares's small stadium could not support the installation of VAR.

The big news going into the game was Dani Alves's first appearance following his return to the club after six years.

The 38-year-old right back, who started the game as a winger, became on Wednesday the oldest player to feature for Barcelona in a competitive match, surpassing Jose Manuel Pinto by 54 days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
barcelona copa del rey
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Pulwama encounter
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa
Australia vs England, Ashes 4th Test, Day 1 Live Score
Shantanu Thakur
India Covid cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP