Barcelona test waters for Harry Kane transfer, but Bayern Munich star keeps Camp Nou door shut for now: Report

Barcelona have reportedly made contact with Harry Kane’s camp to explore the possibility of signing the England captain from Bayern Munich after the FIFA World Cup, but the first response from the player’s side has not opened the door to an immediate move. Harry Kane for England. (Getty Images via AFP)

According to the Daily Mail, the Catalan giants reached out to Kane’s representatives to understand whether a summer switch to Camp Nou could become realistic. The contact is believed to have been exploratory, rather than a formal offer to Bayern Munich, with Barcelona first trying to gauge the player’s mood before deciding whether to move deeper into one of the most ambitious transfer pursuits of the window.

Kane, however, is not currently pushing to leave Bayern. His representatives are understood to have cooled Barcelona’s approach for now, with the striker settled in Germany and fully focused on England’s World Cup campaign. The situation could be looked at again after the tournament, but as things stand, there is no clear indication that Kane wants to force an exit from the Bundesliga champions.

Barcelona look for Lewandowski's successor Barcelona’s interest comes at a time when the club are planning for life beyond Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker has led the line for the Catalan side in recent seasons, but with him having left the club, Barcelona are assessing elite centre-forward options who can become the next face of their attack.

Kane fits that profile in almost every footballing sense. Even at 32, he remains one of Europe’s most complete forwards, combining elite finishing with playmaking, hold-up work and leadership. Since leaving Tottenham Hotspur for Bayern Munich in 2023, he has become the German club’s attacking reference point and has continued to produce extraordinary numbers.

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That is also what makes any deal complicated. Bayern are not believed to be interested in selling Kane, especially after building their attack around him. His contract runs until 2027, meaning Bayern still have leverage, even though Barcelona may see the approaching final year of his deal as an opening.

Financially too, the move would be difficult. Barcelona would need to satisfy Bayern, convince Kane, and structure a package that fits within their own financial restrictions. That makes the player’s willingness crucial, and so far, Harry Kane’s camp has not given Barcelona the encouragement they would have wanted.

For Barcelona, this may be a case of testing the market early. For Kane, the timing points in another direction. With England chasing World Cup glory and Bayern keen to keep him, the striker has little reason to rush a decision now.

The story, for the moment, is not that Kane is close to joining Barcelona. It is that Barcelona have checked whether the door is open - and Kane’s camp has, at least for now, kept it shut.