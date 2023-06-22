Barcelona to kickstart title defence in Madrid as LaLiga announces fixtures for 2023-2024 season

The 2023-24 La Liga schedule has been announced, with tentative dates provided for the season’s biggest games, as well as the fixtures for the opening weekend and the last day of action. The season just gone by was largely uneventful at the top of the table, as FC Barcelona strolled to a league title 10 points clear of Real Madrid, as manager Xavi oversaw his first title victory at the club he played over 500 games for.

Barcelona's Sergio Busquets lifts the championship trophy on the pitch (AP)

Barca begin their defence of the La Liga title travelling to Madrid to play Getafe CF, while Real Madrid under Carlo Ancelotti will try and snatch back the title from their fiercest rivals as they get underway at the Estadio San Mames, the home of the Athletic Club in Bilbao. Atletico Madrid, who finished a solitary point behind their neighbours in third, will look to cause another upset to the duopoly of Spain. Diego Simeone’s men start off hosting Granada.

The first two games that all La Liga fans look for in the calendar are undoubtedly El Clasico, the battle between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid. Last season’s encounters served up a treat for even the most casual football fans, as Real had an opportunity to move within 6 points of the leaders, but a disallowed goal for them and an injury time winner from Franck Kessie saw Barca go 12 points clear instead — a match which sealed the title for the Blaugrana. Madrid would get their revenge, however, as a massive 4-0 victory in the semifinal of the Copa del Rey earned Madrid a shot at that particular trophy.

This upcoming season, Real will travel to Barcelona on October 29th, before playing host at the Santiago Bernabeu on April 29th 2024 — a match that will occur right in the middle of a tough European knockout schedule, and will have added pressure on it that late into the league season. Definitely a date to mark out.

Real will also be wary of Atletico, who after a couple of quiet seasons will no doubt be spurred on to try and win Diego Simeone’s third La Liga title in an era dominated by El Clasico. El Derbi Madrileno has seen Atletico given a red card in each of the last three matches, illustrating just how much passion is involved in those games. The Wanda Metropolitana will host the first derby on September 24, while the second of the season will be on February 4th.

Clubs elsewhere around Spain will also have marked out their calendars for their biggest games of the season. El Gran Derbi, contested between Seville’s two largest clubs in the shape of Europa League champions Sevilla and Real Betis, will be played on 12 November and 28 April. Sevilla won the Europa but had a poor domestic season, and will look to rectify that. The Basque derby is another that will draw eyes, both teams having finished in the top 6 but looking to improve next season and challenge Spain’s top 3. Athletic Club will travel up the coast to San Sebastian on October 1, before Bilbao will play host to Real Sociedad on 13 January.

Football fans will be hoping the season goes down to the final day, with a slate of terrific fixtures lined up. Sevilla will host Barcelona, while Real Madrid will welcome Real Betis to The Bernabeu. The third and fourth place teams from last season will also face off, with Real Sociedad hosting Atletico Madrid. It could be a day holding incredible drama if the title remains undecided, but will act as a great closing chapter for what promises to be another fantastic La Liga season.

Opening weekend fixtures:

Almeria vs Rayo Vallecano

Athletic Club v Real Madrid

Atlético de Madrid v Granada

Celta Vigo v Osasuna

Sevilla v Valencia

Las Palmas v Mallorca

Getafe v Barcelona

Villarreal v Real Betis

Real Sociedad v Girona

Cádiz v Alavés

Final day fixtures:

Almería v Cádiz

Celta Vigo v Valencia

Getafe v Mallorca

Girona v Granada

Osasuna v Villarreal

Rayo Vallecano v Athletic Club

Real Sociedad v Atlético de Madrid

Sevilla v Barcelona

Real Madrid v Real Betis

Las Palmas v Alavés

