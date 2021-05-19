Home / Sports / Football / Bayer Leverkusen hires Seoane as coach starting next season
Bayer Leverkusen hires Seoane as coach starting next season

Gerardo Seoane, who won a third straight Swiss league title with Young Boys, signed a three-year contract
AP
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 03:38 PM IST
File Photo of Gerardo Seoane(Twitter)

Bayer Leverkusen hired Gerardo Seoane on Wednesday to be its coach starting next season.

Seoane, who won a third straight Swiss league title with Young Boys, signed a three-year contract. He replaces interim coach Hannes Wolf, who heads back to his previous role as coach of the German national under-19 team.

Leverkusen is in sixth place in the Bundesliga and on track to play in the Europa League next season, a disappointment for a team which had aimed to return to the Champions League.

Young Boys eliminated Leverkusen from the Europa League this season in the round of 32. The Swiss team coached by Seoane was then eliminated by Ajax in the next round.

That upset loss to Seoane's team hastened the departure of then-Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz after two years.



