Bayern beats Lazio for Champions League quarterfinal spot
- Lewandowski netted in the first half to end Lazio's slim hopes of a comeback as Bayern beat the Italian club 2-1 at home Wednesday to seal a 6-2 aggregate win.
Robert Lewandowski made sure it was a comfortable evening for Bayern Munich as the defending champion eased into the Champions League quarterfinals.
Lewandowski netted in the first half to end Lazio's slim hopes of a comeback as Bayern beat the Italian club 2-1 at home Wednesday to seal a 6-2 aggregate win.
That meant four German coaches in the last eight as Bayern's Hansi Flick joined Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel, Liverpool's Jürgen Klopp and Borussia Dortmund's Edin Terzic.
Lewandowski gave Bayern the lead from the penalty spot in the 33rd minute for his 39th goal in all competitions this season, and his 10th in seven games. Lewandowski calmly sent his former Bayern teammate Pepe Reina the wrong way after Lazio's Vedat Muriqi was judged to have held Leon Goretzka as they jostled for position at a corner.
Lewandowski had the chance to reach 40 goals but the Polish striker hit the post with a low drive from outside the penalty area.
Choupo-Moting came off the bench to replace Lewandowski and soon scored Bayern's second off a defense-splitting pass from David Alaba in the 73rd, chipping the ball over Reina.
“Lazio are not a bad team so we took them very seriously from the first minute," Choupo-Moting told broadcaster Sky. “I felt immediately that I had the space. It was a super pass from David.”
The game was long since out of Lazio's reach when Marco Parolo headed in a free kick in the 82nd. That marked Bayern's seventh game in a row conceding at least one goal.
“The attack is very strong and we play with a lot of risk, we know that," Flick told broadcaster Sky. "It’s important for us to keep playing like this and defend from the front to put our opponents under pressure.”
Flick added that he held talks Wednesday with sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic following reports in German media of a rift between the two over transfer policy.
Bayern has reached at least the quarterfinals in nine of its last 10 Champions League campaigns, with the sole miss coming with a 3-1 aggregate loss to Liverpool in the last 16 in 2019.
Bayern coach Flick opted not to risk goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who has a cold, or forward Kingsley Coman, who has a minor muscle problem. Neuer’s stand-in Alexander Nübel acquitted himself well in stopping a tame header from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic early on, in a rare flicker of ambition for Lazio before the penalty put the game out of the Italian club’s reach. He could do little about Parolo's late header after poor marking by the Bayern defense.
In Wednesday's other game, Chelsea beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 at home to complete a 3-0 aggregate win.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bayern beats Lazio for Champions League quarterfinal spot
- Lewandowski netted in the first half to end Lazio's slim hopes of a comeback as Bayern beat the Italian club 2-1 at home Wednesday to seal a 6-2 aggregate win.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chelsea march into Champions League quarters with win over Atletico
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ibrahimovic back to face former club when Milan hosts Manchester United
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former Man City defender Terry Phelan names his favourite for Champions League
- Former Manchester City defender Terry Phelan talked about Messi and Ronaldo. Phelan maintained that Messi and Ronaldo are still top players and he doesn’t think they are finished. Phelan named his favourites for the Champions League while naming Chelsea as the dark horses.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Robert Lewandowski on track to shatter records
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brazil divided on renaming Maracana stadium after Pele
- The stadium is officially named “Jornalista Mario Filho” for the Brazilian sportswriter credited with the idea to build such a colossus for the 1950 World Cup. If Castro agrees with the legislature, Filho’s name will only stay on a nearby sports complex.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Modric doesn't look 35 on the pitch, says Zidane
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Real Madrid beat Atalanta to return to Champions League quarterfinals
- Madrid defeated Atalanta 3-1 on Tuesday to advance 4-1 on aggregate after two consecutive eliminations in the last 16, with Karim Benzema leading the way to victory after a first-half blunder by Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Sportiello.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ruthless Man City sweeps aside Gladbach, back in CL quarters
- The ruthless nature of City’s 4-0 aggregate win over Gladbach, sealed by another 2-0 victory over the German team in the second leg on Tuesday, smacked of a side in control of its destiny.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Return of the God': Ibrahimovic back in Sweden squad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Real Madrid investigating false Rodrygo injury report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ibrahimovic comes out of international retirement for Sweden
- Ibrahimovic scored a national-record 62 goals in 112 games for Sweden from 2001-16.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chelsea's Havertz eyes 'big turnaround' after slow start
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Racial abuse took shine off special moment, says Adelaide's Yengi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Real Madrid without Hazard for game against Atalanta
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox