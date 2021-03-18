IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Bayern beats Lazio for Champions League quarterfinal spot
Bayern's Robert Lewandowski holds a ball before scoring from a penalty kick during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Lazio at the soccer Arena stadium in Munich, Germany.(AP)
Bayern's Robert Lewandowski holds a ball before scoring from a penalty kick during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Lazio at the soccer Arena stadium in Munich, Germany.(AP)
football

Bayern beats Lazio for Champions League quarterfinal spot

  • Lewandowski netted in the first half to end Lazio's slim hopes of a comeback as Bayern beat the Italian club 2-1 at home Wednesday to seal a 6-2 aggregate win.
READ FULL STORY
AP, Munich
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:04 AM IST

Robert Lewandowski made sure it was a comfortable evening for Bayern Munich as the defending champion eased into the Champions League quarterfinals.

Lewandowski netted in the first half to end Lazio's slim hopes of a comeback as Bayern beat the Italian club 2-1 at home Wednesday to seal a 6-2 aggregate win.

That meant four German coaches in the last eight as Bayern's Hansi Flick joined Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel, Liverpool's Jürgen Klopp and Borussia Dortmund's Edin Terzic.

Lewandowski gave Bayern the lead from the penalty spot in the 33rd minute for his 39th goal in all competitions this season, and his 10th in seven games. Lewandowski calmly sent his former Bayern teammate Pepe Reina the wrong way after Lazio's Vedat Muriqi was judged to have held Leon Goretzka as they jostled for position at a corner.

Lewandowski had the chance to reach 40 goals but the Polish striker hit the post with a low drive from outside the penalty area.

Choupo-Moting came off the bench to replace Lewandowski and soon scored Bayern's second off a defense-splitting pass from David Alaba in the 73rd, chipping the ball over Reina.

“Lazio are not a bad team so we took them very seriously from the first minute," Choupo-Moting told broadcaster Sky. “I felt immediately that I had the space. It was a super pass from David.”

The game was long since out of Lazio's reach when Marco Parolo headed in a free kick in the 82nd. That marked Bayern's seventh game in a row conceding at least one goal.

“The attack is very strong and we play with a lot of risk, we know that," Flick told broadcaster Sky. "It’s important for us to keep playing like this and defend from the front to put our opponents under pressure.”

Flick added that he held talks Wednesday with sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic following reports in German media of a rift between the two over transfer policy.

Bayern has reached at least the quarterfinals in nine of its last 10 Champions League campaigns, with the sole miss coming with a 3-1 aggregate loss to Liverpool in the last 16 in 2019.

Bayern coach Flick opted not to risk goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who has a cold, or forward Kingsley Coman, who has a minor muscle problem. Neuer’s stand-in Alexander Nübel acquitted himself well in stopping a tame header from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic early on, in a rare flicker of ambition for Lazio before the penalty put the game out of the Italian club’s reach. He could do little about Parolo's late header after poor marking by the Bayern defense.

In Wednesday's other game, Chelsea beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 at home to complete a 3-0 aggregate win.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fc bayern munich
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Bayern's Robert Lewandowski holds a ball before scoring from a penalty kick during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Lazio at the soccer Arena stadium in Munich, Germany.(AP)
Bayern's Robert Lewandowski holds a ball before scoring from a penalty kick during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Lazio at the soccer Arena stadium in Munich, Germany.(AP)
football

Bayern beats Lazio for Champions League quarterfinal spot

AP, Munich
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:04 AM IST
  • Lewandowski netted in the first half to end Lazio's slim hopes of a comeback as Bayern beat the Italian club 2-1 at home Wednesday to seal a 6-2 aggregate win.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chelsea's Emerson celebrates scoring their second goal with Reece James.(REUTERS)
Chelsea's Emerson celebrates scoring their second goal with Reece James.(REUTERS)
football

Chelsea march into Champions League quarters with win over Atletico

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:02 AM IST
Ziyech squeezed the ball under Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak in the 34th minute of the last-16 second leg as he connected with a cross from Timo Werner who had raced down the left after being fed by fellow German Kai Havertz.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - AS Roma v AC Milan - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - February 28, 2021 AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Alberto Lingria/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - AS Roma v AC Milan - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - February 28, 2021 AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Alberto Lingria/File Photo(REUTERS)
football

Ibrahimovic back to face former club when Milan hosts Manchester United

PTI, Milan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:31 PM IST
The Sweden forward, who played for United from 2016-18, has missed Milan's past four matches with a left thigh injury.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Terry Phelan(Twitter)
File photo of Terry Phelan(Twitter)
football

Former Man City defender Terry Phelan names his favourite for Champions League

By YASH BHATI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:29 PM IST
  • Former Manchester City defender Terry Phelan talked about Messi and Ronaldo. Phelan maintained that Messi and Ronaldo are still top players and he doesn’t think they are finished. Phelan named his favourites for the Champions League while naming Chelsea as the dark horses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski: File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski: File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Robert Lewandowski on track to shatter records

By Bhargab Sarmah, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:10 PM IST
The Bayern forward is currently on 38 goals from 34 games in the 2020/21 season and with the form he is in, a brace on Wednesday, in a tie in which Bayern have a 4-1 lead from the first leg, is not improbable.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Brazilian soccer legend Pele(REUTERS)
Brazilian soccer legend Pele(REUTERS)
football

Brazil divided on renaming Maracana stadium after Pele

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:19 AM IST
  • The stadium is officially named “Jornalista Mario Filho” for the Brazilian sportswriter credited with the idea to build such a colossus for the 1950 World Cup. If Castro agrees with the legislature, Filho’s name will only stay on a nearby sports complex.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Atalanta's Robin Gosens fights for the ball against Real Madrid's Luka Modric during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Atalanta and Real Madrid at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, March 16, 2021.(AP)
Atalanta's Robin Gosens fights for the ball against Real Madrid's Luka Modric during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Atalanta and Real Madrid at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, March 16, 2021.(AP)
football

Modric doesn't look 35 on the pitch, says Zidane

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:33 AM IST
"We all know the player Modric is, he may be 35 but he sure doesn't look it out on the pitch," Zidane told reporters after his side made it to the last eight of Europe's top competition for the first time since 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos, left, celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Atalanta and Real Madrid at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (AP)
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos, left, celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Atalanta and Real Madrid at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (AP)
football

Real Madrid beat Atalanta to return to Champions League quarterfinals

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:41 AM IST
  • Madrid defeated Atalanta 3-1 on Tuesday to advance 4-1 on aggregate after two consecutive eliminations in the last 16, with Karim Benzema leading the way to victory after a first-half blunder by Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Sportiello.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Borussia Moenchengladbach during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Puskas Ferenc Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, March 16, 2021.(AP)
Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Borussia Moenchengladbach during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Puskas Ferenc Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, March 16, 2021.(AP)
football

Ruthless Man City sweeps aside Gladbach, back in CL quarters

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:17 AM IST
  • The ruthless nature of City’s 4-0 aggregate win over Gladbach, sealed by another 2-0 victory over the German team in the second leg on Tuesday, smacked of a side in control of its destiny.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: File photo(AP)
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: File photo(AP)
football

'Return of the God': Ibrahimovic back in Sweden squad

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:54 PM IST
Ibrahimovic, Sweden's record scorer with 62 goals in 112 games, retired from international duty after the 2016 European Championship but has remained prolific in spells at Manchester United, Los Angeles Galaxy, and AC Milan since then.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Real Madrid's Rodrygo
Real Madrid's Rodrygo
football

Real Madrid investigating false Rodrygo injury report

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:14 PM IST
The tweet was a repeat of a previous injury statement detailing a thigh injury Rodrygo had sustained in December but was dated for Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Swaden great Zlatan Ibrahimovic(Twitter/Zlatan Ibrahimovic)
Swaden great Zlatan Ibrahimovic(Twitter/Zlatan Ibrahimovic)
football

Ibrahimovic comes out of international retirement for Sweden

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:46 PM IST
  • Ibrahimovic scored a national-record 62 goals in 112 games for Sweden from 2001-16.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chelsea's Kai Havertz in action: File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
Chelsea's Kai Havertz in action: File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Chelsea's Havertz eyes 'big turnaround' after slow start

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:16 PM IST
The German midfielder managed just one goal and four assists in 21 league appearances since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen for 71 million pounds ($98.20 million).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Football representational image(HT Image)
Football representational image(HT Image)
football

Racial abuse took shine off special moment, says Adelaide's Yengi

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:36 PM IST
Yengi, whose mother is English and father is South Sudanese, was later subjected to racist abuse on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Eden Hazard.(Pool via REUTERS)
File image of Eden Hazard.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Real Madrid without Hazard for game against Atalanta

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:49 AM IST
Hazard had come off the bench to play a few minutes in a Spanish league match against Elche on Saturday after being out for nearly two months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP