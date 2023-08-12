Bayern Munich confirm record Harry Kane signing as England forward bids emotional farewell to Tottenham - Watch

German giants Bayern Munich on Saturday announced the signing of Harry Kane on their official Twitter profile. The Bundesliga champions posted a 22-second video featuring Kane towards the end, minutes after the English forward had himself posted a video message issuing an emotional farewell to Tottenham. Kane joins Bayern Munich in a deal which could hit more than 100 million pounds ($110 million), according to reports.

Harry Kane joins Bayern Munich in a deal which could hit more than 100 million pounds ($110 million)

“Action! FC Bayern proudly presents HARRY KANE,” Bayern wrote.

Following lengthy negotiations between the two clubs, Bayern has confirmed the acquisition of the 30-year-old striker, securing his services until 2027.

The exact transfer fee remains undisclosed, though media reports estimate it to be approximately 100 million euros ($109 million). If accurate, this figure would set a new Bundesliga record, surpassing the 80 million euros Bayern paid to secure Lucas Hernandez from Atletico Madrid in 2019.

"Bayern have completed the signing of Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur. The prolific English striker has inked a contract valid until June 30, 2027. He will proudly don the number nine jersey," stated the Bavarian club.

Kane joined Tottenham's academy aged 11 before making his senior debut in 2011. He has spent most of his career at the north London club but had loan spells at Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich City and Leicester City.

In his video message, Kane said “It's not a goodbye because you never know how things pan out in the future, but it's a thank you and I'll see you soon.”

Kane's remarkable scoring prowess shines through with an impressive club record of 280 goals across more than 430 appearances for Spurs in various competitions. On the international stage, he has found the back of the net 58 times while representing his country in 84 matches, an achievement that solidifies his status as England's leading all-time goal scorer.

Within the Premier League, Kane has etched his name as the second-highest scorer in history, boasting an astounding 213 goals – a mere 47 goals adrift from the record set by Alan Shearer.

While his tenure at Tottenham fell short of ending the club's 15-year trophy drought, Kane contributed significantly, notably being a pivotal part of the squad that secured a place in the 2019 Champions League final. Furthermore, his collection includes runner-up accolades from the League Cup in both 2015 and 2021.

