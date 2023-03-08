Bayern Munich vs PSG, UEFA Champions League live streaming: When and where to watch UCL last 16 2nd leg match in India?

Visitors Paris St Germain will heavily rely on the world-class attacking duo of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe when Christophe Galtier's men lock horns with Bayer Munich on Thursday. The Bundesliga giants are set to host a Neymar-less side in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 phase. PSG suffered a massive blow in the form of Neymar, who is sidelined for the rest of the season.

The former FC Barcelona star is ruled out for the remainder of the season after the Brazilian injured his ankle during a Ligue 1 match against Lille last month. Bayern, who will try to contain the Ligue 1 giants in their upcoming home fixture, registered a famous 1-0 win over PSG in the 1st leg. Former PSG player Kingsley Coman had netted the first and only goal of the contest at the Parc des Princes.

When will Bayern Munich vs PSG match be played in UEFA Champions League?

The Bayern Munich vs PSG match is scheduled for kick-off at 01:30 AM IST on Thursday.

Where will the Bayern Munich vs PSG match of the Champions League be played?

Bayern will host PSG at Allianz Arena in Munich.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bayern Munich vs PSG match in India?

All matches of the Champions League season 2022-2023 will have a live broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch live streaming of Bayern Munich vs PSG match in India?

Football fans can watch the live streaming of the Champions League matches on SonyLIV.

