Bellingham dazzles as England crush Senegal, enter World Cup quarters

England put on an awesome display of skill and coordination, overcoming some shaky moments early on to crush Senegal 3-0 in the Round of 16 World Cup clash on Sunday night. The 2018 semi-finalists will face defending champions France in a mouth-watering quarter-final clash.

Midfielder Jude Bellingham led England’s march of the youth brigade with two brilliant runs, first assisting Jordan Henderson for the opening goal in the 39th minute that eased Senegal’s pressure on their own goal. Skipper Harry Kane with the last touch in first half added time made it 2-0 before Bukayo Saka steered home the third in the 57th minute.

Senegal had themselves to blame in their bid to repeat their quarterfinals run in the 2002 World Cup, giving away the ball in the midfield and paying the price for not closely marking the immensely talented England midfield and frontline.

The African side, missing their injured talisman Sadio Mane, had five in the starting line-up who play in the Premier League. But England carried too much pace and guile, which allowed coach Gareth Southgate to rotate players and still maintain control till the final whistle.

England produced the first real goal threat when a Kane cross from left just eluded the arriving Saka. But a jittery defence where Harry Maguire on the left made a series of mistakes almost led to a goal. First Maguire was beaten for pace by Iliman-Cheikh Ndiaye on Senegal’s right.

It was again Maguire, backed by Southgate despite struggling to get into the starting eleven at Manchester United, who lost possession. Senegal failed to punish England as Krepin Diatta’s cross was wasted by Boulaye Dia, who miscued his kick. A VAR check for a handball against John Stones brought nothing.

Dia almost scored again after cutting in from the left, but his shot from close was blocked by England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford extending a strong left hand. It also signalled the end of Senegal’s ascendancy.

Bellingham, the 19-year-old playing for Borussia Dortmund, but chased by Europe’s top clubs dazzled with his dribbling, vision and passing range. England punished Senegal’s attacking push with a counter.

Kane drew the defence before slipping a pass down the left channel for Bellingham who moved forward and cut back for Henderson to steer home past a beaten Edouard Mendy.

Kane then scored his first goal of the World Cup off the last move in first half added time.

Again it was Bellingham, who intercepted a Senegal attack at the top of the England penalty area before dribbling past two players down the middle and putting Foden through on the left channel. The youngster, retained in the starting line-up after impressing against Wales, switched it first time to the right for Kane to take aim and shoot to Mendy’s right.

Bellingham, Foden and Saka were brilliant. Marcus Rashford started on the bench despite scoring twice in the win over Wales, but England’s personnel and their execution of tactics was smooth overall. Raheem Sterling did not play due to a personal reason while Foden again gave a good account of himself on the left.

Saka justified Southgate starting him ahead of Rashford with his contribution in attack and defence. He deservedly made it 3-0 after Foden picked up a loose ball following a tackle on Kane, moved down the left and crossed into the box.

