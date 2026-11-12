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Bembem, Ancheri file nomination papers for four SOM seats in AIFF General Body

Nine former players have filed nominations for four AIFF Sportspersons of Merit positions.

Published on: Nov 12, 2026, 22:05:23 IST
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Former India captains Oinam Bembem Devi and Joe Paul Ancheri were among nine former players who filed their nominations for the election of four Sportspersons of Merit (SOM) ahead of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) polls.

Bembem Devi is one of the nine former players to file nominations (AIFF)
Bembem Devi is one of the nine former players to file nominations (AIFF)

Four SOMs -- two male and two female -- will be elected on November 23 by an electoral college of 40 former players -- 20 male and 20 female.

The elected four SOMs will be eligible to vote in the AIFF polls to elect new office bearers on December 20.

Besides Devi, the other female candidates who filed their nominations before the Thursday deadline are former players Shukla Dutta, Bentla D'Coth, Kalpana Das and Sradhanjali Samantaray.

For the two seats of male SOMs, U Sharaf Ali, Bruno Coutinho and Mushtaque Ali are in the fray, besides Ancheri.

Among the 40 voters in the roster are some of the icons of Indian football, including the likes of Bhaichung Bhutia, IM Vijayan, Climax Lawrence, Ashalata Devi and Aditi Chauhan.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home/Sports/Football/Bembem, Ancheri file nomination papers for four SOM seats in AIFF General Body
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