Bembem, Ancheri file nomination papers for four SOM seats in AIFF General Body

Former India captains Oinam Bembem Devi and Joe Paul Ancheri were among nine former players who filed their nominations for the election of four Sportspersons of Merit (SOM) ahead of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) polls.

Bembem Devi is one of the nine former players to file nominations (AIFF)

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Four SOMs -- two male and two female -- will be elected on November 23 by an electoral college of 40 former players -- 20 male and 20 female.

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The elected four SOMs will be eligible to vote in the AIFF polls to elect new office bearers on December 20.

Besides Devi, the other female candidates who filed their nominations before the Thursday deadline are former players Shukla Dutta, Bentla D'Coth, Kalpana Das and Sradhanjali Samantaray.

For the two seats of male SOMs, U Sharaf Ali, Bruno Coutinho and Mushtaque Ali are in the fray, besides Ancheri.

Among the 40 voters in the roster are some of the icons of Indian football, including the likes of Bhaichung Bhutia, IM Vijayan, Climax Lawrence, Ashalata Devi and Aditi Chauhan.

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{{^usCountry}} After scrutiny by the AIFF-appointed Electoral Officer Rajeev Sharma, the list of validly nominated candidates will be published on November 19. The final list of contesting candidates will be known on November 21, two days before the elections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After scrutiny by the AIFF-appointed Electoral Officer Rajeev Sharma, the list of validly nominated candidates will be published on November 19. The final list of contesting candidates will be known on November 21, two days before the elections. {{/usCountry}}