CHICAGO — It's a stressful week for Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson. Same for Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

Ben Johnson and Brian Flores face off again as the Bears take on the Vikings in Week 2

They have that type of effect on each other.

Johnson and Flores match wits once again on Sunday when Caleb Williams and Chicago host Dallas Turner and Minnesota for their home opener. Johnson is 5-1 when calling the plays against a Flores-coached defense, averaging 27.5 points per game.

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“When you go against a guy like this, you’ve got everything,” Johnson said. “So that’s where it’s a lot. For our players, they have to really dedicate themselves over the course of the week to have success on game day and fortunately I do think our guys, the way we train them is very demanding and very detailed with teams like this in mind.”

Flores, 45, is known for his array of blitzes, and he really turned up the pressure in the final part of Minnesota's 39-22 win over Green Bay in Week 1.

The Vikings trailed 22-10 in the third quarter, but they sacked Jordan Love four times in the second half. Love also lost a fumble and threw an interception in the fourth quarter. Turner was credited with a career-high seven QB hits, the most in an NFL game since Chris Jones had eight for Kansas City in Week 15 of the 2018 season.

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{{^usCountry}} “You’d like to think he’s put everything he could possibly do on tape until you play him next and you realize he hasn’t yet,” Johnson said. “So it’ll be something new. There always is with him and that’s what makes him such a good coordinator. It’s a great challenge. It really is.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “You’d like to think he’s put everything he could possibly do on tape until you play him next and you realize he hasn’t yet,” Johnson said. “So it’ll be something new. There always is with him and that’s what makes him such a good coordinator. It’s a great challenge. It really is.” {{/usCountry}}

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Johnson, 40, also presents quite the challenge for Flores and Minnesota's defense. Chicago totaled 291 yards rushing and 552 yards overall in its 59-37 victory at Carolina on Sunday. It was the highest-scoring season opener in NFL history.

“What are we getting week to week? It’s hard to know,” Flores said. “So a lot of the game is adjustments. If they do this, we want to do that. If they do that, we want to do this. And we’re going to have our own game plan to start things off. It’s the same thing on his end: What are they doing? And how are we going to counteract what they’re doing? So it’s certainly a chess match.”

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Williams passed for two touchdowns and rushed for two more TDs in the first game of his second season in Johnson’s offense. The 24-year-old quarterback definitely has the Vikings' attention.

“He’s obviously capable of making highlight play after highlight play," Vikings safety Harrison Smith said. "He’s really got it all. He’s extremely talented. He’s operating that offense very well.”

Minnesota at Chicago .

When/where to watch: Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox.

Latest odds: Bears by 4 1/2.

Against the spread: Vikings 1-0; Bears 1-0.

Last week: Vikings beat the Packers 39-22; Bears beat the Panthers 59-37.

Last meeting: Bears beat Vikings 19-17 on Nov. 16 in Minnesota.

Series record: Vikings lead 69-59-2.

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson vs Bears CB Jaylon Johnson. Jefferson, 27, and Johnson, 27, know each other quite well. They are both 2020 draft picks who have spent their entire careers with their respective NFC North teams. Jefferson had eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns in Minnesota's season opener. He has 59 receptions for 790 yards and four TDs in 10 games against Chicago. Johnson is looking to bounce back from a shaky performance at Carolina. He missed both of Chicago's games against Minnesota last season. He has one interception in six games versus the Vikings.

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— The Vikings have won six straight games at Soldier Field, one short of the franchise record for consecutive road wins over a division opponent. They won seven straight at Detroit from 1968-74 and seven straight on the road against Green Bay from 1971-77.

— In Week 1, the Vikings became the first team in NFL history to win by 17 or more points after trailing by 12 or more points with less than 20 minutes left in regulation, according to Stats Perform.

— Bears running back D’Andre Swift is 101 yards shy of 5,000 yards rushing for his career. The 27-year-old Swift rushed for 124 yards and three touchdowns in Week 1.

— Bears tight end Cole Kmet needs four receptions to pass Allen Robinson for ninth on the franchise's career list. Kmet had two catches for 35 yards and a TD against the Panthers.

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Pro Football Writer Dave Campbell contributed to this report.

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