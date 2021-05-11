Home / Sports / Football / Betis defeats Granada to move closer to Europa League spot
Betis defeats Granada to move closer to Europa League spot

Borja Iglesias scored twice, including in the 87th minute, as Real Betis defeated Granada 2-1 to move closer to a Europa League spot in the Spanish league.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 10:15 AM IST
Real Betis celebrate after scoring a goal. (Twitter)

Borja Iglesias scored twice, including in the 87th minute, as Real Betis defeated Granada 2-1 to move closer to a Europa League spot in the Spanish league.

The victory moved Betis to sixth place with three rounds remaining, two points in front of Villarreal. The teams in fifth and sixth places qualify for the Europa League next season.

Fifth-placed Real Sociedad, two points ahead of Betis, visits league leader Atlético Madrid on Wednesday.

Betis is at last-placed Eibar on Thursday, while Villarreal visits relegation-threatened Valladolid on the same night.

Betis' first win followed six consecutive league draws. It hadn't defeated Granada in the competition in five straight matches.

Iglesias opened the scoring in the 39th and Granada evened the match through Darwin Machís in the 66th.

Iglesias netted the winner off an indirect free kick inside the area prompted by Granada goalkeeper Aarón Escandell picking up a pass from a teammate with his hands.

Granada was 10th in the 20-team standings.

