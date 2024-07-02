Bhaichung Bhutia’s hot UEFA Euro 2024 take: ‘Biggest mistake for England is coming from Gareth Southgate’

Before UEFA Euro 2024 began, England were one of the favourites to challenge for the title in Germany. But since their group stage opener against Serbia, fans have changed their perspective on Gareth Southgate's side. They began with a narrow 1-0 win against Serbia, courtesy of a Jude Bellingham goal, and then were held to a 1-1 draw by Denmark. Then in their final group stage fixture, they were held to a goalless draw against Slovenia, but finished on top of Group C. Former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia spoke on Gareth Southgate's England woes.(Twitter)

In the Round of 16, England were almost dealt the knockout blow by Slovakia, who took a 1-0 lead in the 25th-minute via Ivan Schranz. But it was Bellingham, who once again came to Southgate's rescue with a stunning equaliser in the fifth minute of stoppage time. Kyle Walker's long throw into a crowded Slovakian box was glanced by a Guehi header, and Bellingham unleashed an overhead kick, which flew into the bottom-right corner, making it 1-1 with literally seconds on the clock.

Then Harry Kane made it 2-1 in the first-half of extra-time and England managed to wrap up proceedings and avoided penalties. Speaking on England's disappointing performance in Euro 2024, Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia dissected England's woes and pointed his finger towards Southgate.

"I think one of the reasons has been wrong formation and wrong choice of players and the biggest mistake what England team is doing is coming from Gareth Southgate as a manager because he’s been there for 4-5 years now and still hasn’t been able to get the right formation, right choices of players. I think it is so unfortunate because if you look at the England side, because they have got the best players in the world in every position, they have got some of the best attacking players and they have proven they play wonderful attacking football with their clubs, whenever they play," he said.

"They have been successful with their clubs in every league they play, either Bellingham in La LIga, Harry Kane in Bundesliga and Phil Foden in Premier League. I think they have just been fantastic players. I think Gareth Southgate hasn’t been able to get that right, the right formation, the right choice of players to really make them one of the best teams in the world, which England are. I think in terms of changing the formation, changing few players would get them the right combination," he further added.

For their quarter-final fixture, England are up against giant-killing Switzerland, who sealed a 2-0 win against Italy in the previous round. The Swiss also caught everyone's attention with a knockout win against France in the previous Euros. All eyes will once again be on Southgate, who is under increasing pressure and a defeat could see him lose the job.

