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Born in refugee camp, Nestory Irankunda becomes global superstar after becoming Australia’s youngest World Cup scorer

Burundian by origin. Born in a Tanzanian refugee camp. Then move to Australia and the World Cup goal. A story for the ages, by all means.

Updated on: Jun 14, 2026 03:07 pm IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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Nestory Irankunda’s football journey is nothing short of a dream. He scored Australia’s opener in the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Turkiye on Sunday [India time] to become a global superstar. But it wasn’t an overnight success. First, he had to leave his country of birth, Tanzania, and later Bayern Munich to be where he is today. He is actually Burundian, born in a refugee camp in Tanzania. His parents had to flee Burundi on account of a civil war there in the noughties. In 2006, Irankunda was born.

Australia's Nestory Irankunda became a household name with that goal.(REUTERS)

Irankunda, still a child, then moved to Australia with his family, where he found his love for football. At Adelaide United in the A-League, he made his name. He had shown so much potential there that German giants Bayern Munich took him on board in 2024. However, the move didn’t turn out to be as he had expected. He represented their second team for more than a dozen games, but as far as the senior side was concerned, he never got any chance to play for them. He never took the field for them, and he started getting worried that if he had to represent Australia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, he had to find a club where he got opportunities to show his talent. Watford, in the second tier of English football, afforded him that chance.

After what Irankunda did in the 27th minute of the game on Sunday, Toure’s observations appear to be spot on. Irankunda, on left, collected a long pass from Paul Okon-Engstler and beautifully got into the box before finishing it past the goalkeeper. With that, he became the youngest Aussie to score a World Cup goal — at the age of 20 years and 125 days.

Isn’t it a story for the ages?

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Football / Born in refugee camp, Nestory Irankunda becomes global superstar after becoming Australia’s youngest World Cup scorer
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