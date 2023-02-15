Dortmund vs Chelsea, Brugge vs Benfica, Champions League live streaming: When and where to watch UCL Round of 16 matches

Chelsea are expected to miss the services of superstar Raheem Sterling when the Premier League giants lock horns with Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in the Round of 16 phase of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) season 2022-2023 on Thursday. Head coach Graham Potter has confirmed that Sterling is back in training ahead of the blockbuster clash between Chelsea and Dortmund in Europe's elite competition at the club level - the Champions League.

However, Sterling will gear up for his return at Chelsea's training ground - Cobham. Speaking ahead of the Champions League match against Dortmund, Potter confirmed that Chelsea are without Sterling, Christian Pulisic, Armando Broja N'Golo Kante, and Edouard Mendy in the first-leg meeting with the German side. The upcoming match between Chelsea and Dortmund will be their first-ever meeting in a European competition.

Hosts Dortmund have failed to register a win in their last 10 games against English opponents in the European tournament. With five defeats and three draws, Chelsea have only managed to win three of their last 11 games against German opponents. While Dortmund will host Chelsea, Club Brugge will meet Benfica in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 phase on Thursday. Here's all you need to know about tonight's Round of 16 first-leg matches of the UEFA Champions League.

When will Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea and Club Brugge KV vs Benfica matches be played in UEFA Champions League?

The Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea match is scheduled for kick-off at 01:30 AM IST on Thursday. Club Brugge KV will also lock horns with Benfica at 01:30 AM IST in the Champions League.

Where will the Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea and Club Brugge KV vs Benfica games of the Champions League be played?

Dortmund will meet Chelsea at the Signal Iduna Park while Club Brugge set to host Benfica at Jan Breydel Stadium on Thursday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea and Club Brugge KV vs Benfica matches in India?

All matches of the Champions League season 2022-2023 will have a live broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch live streaming of Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea and Club Brugge KV vs Benfica matches in India?

Football fans can watch the live streaming of the Champions League matches on SonyLIV.

