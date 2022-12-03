Brazil football legend Pele under palliative care amid cancer battle: Report

Brazilian soccer legend Pele is receiving palliative care after chemotherapy stopped having the expected results as he battles colon cancer, newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported on Saturday.

Pele, 82, who is widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday to re-evaluate his cancer treatment and later diagnosed with a respiratory infection, according to medical reports.

Folha de S.Paulo reported that chemotherapy had now been suspended and that Pele was under palliative care, being treated only for symptoms such as pain and shortness of breathe.

Earlier om Thursday, he said in an Instagram post that he is at the hospital for a monthly visit and thanked his supporters for the positive messages he has received.

Pele posted a photo in which a picture of his face is projected on a building in Qatar, next to a message which says "Get well soon."

"Friends, I am at the hospital making my monthly visit," he said in the post. "It's always nice to receive positive messages like this. Thanks to Qatar for this tribute, and to everyone who sends me good vibes!"

