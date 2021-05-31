Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Brazil to host Copa America in June as pandemic-hit Argentina withdraws
football

Brazil to host Copa America in June as pandemic-hit Argentina withdraws

The decision means the oldest international tournament in the world will kick off as planned on June 13, with the final on July 10.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 08:29 PM IST
Brazilian former player Juninho Paulista carries the Copa America trophy. File(AP)

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) said on Monday it would move next month's Copa America to Brazil, after original host nation Argentina pulled out at the last minute due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The decision means the oldest international tournament in the world will kick off as planned on June 13, with the final on July 10.

"The 2021 Copa America will be played in Brazil!" CONMEBOL said in a statement. "The start and finish dates are confirmed. The host cities and the matches will be revealed by CONMEBOL in the coming hours."

The announcement comes less than 24 hours after Argentina said its COVID-19 outbreak meant it could not longer host and despite the fact that Brazil is still fighting its own battle with the coronavirus.

More than 450,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Brazil. Brazil has routinely reported the continent's highest case numbers and deaths, and ranks second highest in the world for both daily reported cases and deaths at present.

This year's Copa America was to be the first featuring joint hosts, but Colombia was removed as co-host on May 20 after a wave of protests demanding social and economic change spread across the country.

CONMEBOL hoped Argentina could then host all 28 games or share them with South American neighbors.

Organizers had been reluctant to call the tournament off because of its importance financially. The last Copa America, held in Brazil in 2019, brought in $118 million in revenue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This kangaroo’s perfect physique may push you to do some bench presses. Watch

Clingy doggo isn’t happy about hooman’s work from home, does this. Watch

76-year-old inspires people with fitness journey, his video is viral. Watch

Diver finds couple’s lost diamond engagement ring at the bottom of lake. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Happy Parents Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP