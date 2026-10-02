Brazil touch down in Kolkata, Vinicius Jr leads star-studded arrival ahead of unprecedented India clash

Five-time World Champions Brazil landed in Kolkata on Friday morning for the much-talked-about international friendly against the Indian football team at Salt Lake Stadium. Vinicius Jr, Bruno Guimaraes, and other regulars in the Brazil squad arrived in India alongside coach Carlo Ancelotti. The players were greeted by Kolkata’s warm reception with broad smiles, and several members of the squad gave a thumbs-up as they made their way into the hotel, reflecting their delight at the welcome they received. Vinicius even signed autographs for some young fans.

Brazil land in India for much-awaited clash against Blue Tigers, Vinicius Jr among arrivals (Screengrab/Brazil X)

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Posting on their X, the CBF wrote, "WE'VE ARRIVED, INDIA! The National Team has landed in Calcutta for an unprecedented encounter: for the first time in history, Brazil will face India next Saturday (3). Now it's time to prepare for another challenge! #BateNoPeito THIS IS BRAZIL!".

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{{^usCountry}} Brazil, who were knocked out of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the round of 16, had a mixed bag in their recent friendlies against Australia, drawing the first 1-1 and winning the second 4-2 to regain their rhythm. Meanwhile, India kick-started this much-hyped international break of theirs with an impressive 1-1 draw against Panama in Bengaluru. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Brazil, who were knocked out of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the round of 16, had a mixed bag in their recent friendlies against Australia, drawing the first 1-1 and winning the second 4-2 to regain their rhythm. Meanwhile, India kick-started this much-hyped international break of theirs with an impressive 1-1 draw against Panama in Bengaluru. {{/usCountry}}

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Brazil arrived without Barcelona star Raphinha, who has sustained a right thigh niggle during their 4-2 win over Australia and has returned to Spain for treatment.

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Coach Carlo Ancelotti and a player will attend the pre-match press conference at the team hotel on Friday morning. Brazil will train at the Salt Lake Stadium from 4pm.

The India-Brazil match is part of the Blue Tigers' series of fixtures against World Cup teams, which began with the September 25 game against Panama in Bengaluru.

Brazil arrive their own chef and hygiene manager

A PTI report says the Selecao have brought their own chef and hygiene manager to Kolkata. They have also arranged special food for their stay.

The team has brought in their own meat, cheese, and even water. The hotel is also meeting their specific needs for preparing and storing food.

"They have a 30-minute window to prepare and consume the food. We will use only Bhetki fish for them. The rest of the meat products, mainly turkey, chicken and lamb, are all imported," a hotel official said.

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India will next face two-time world champions Uruguay, coached by their former star Diego Forlan on October 6, before travelling to New Zealand for two more friendlies in November.